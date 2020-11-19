Gerber Introduces Subscription Boxes Curated for the Age and Stage of Your Baby

The subscription box service will make introducing new organic foods and flavors to little ones more convenient than ever, especially during a time when parents are busy juggling childcare while working from home. Gerber subscription boxes contain organic products carefully curated for baby's developmental stage and include educational and nutritional content, such as guided menus, hunger and fullness cues, recipes, and ingredient source content to help parents feel like feeding pros.

"Gerber is constantly looking to help parents as they navigate baby's nutrition journey and serve as a true partner in parenthood. Our subscription boxes give parents an option that makes meal planning and prep more manageable for families with busy schedules," said Mohini Joshi, Vice President of Marketing at Nestlé Gerber. "This new option is a continuation of our commitment to provide parents with premium nutrition for their little ones with the added value of feeding tips and menu ideas for baby's age or stage."

Created by feeding experts with stage-based nutrition in mind, products in each box are carefully selected based on baby's developmental age to ensure that they are getting foods designed just for them.

"Our subscription boxes provide curated educational content, backed by nearly a century of experience, to supply parents with information on healthy development and nutrition," said Sarah Smith-Simpson, principal scientist at Gerber. "As part of Gerber's commitment to doing Anything for Baby, we're providing feeding guidance to parents through subscription boxes coupled with our support services—which are available 24/7 to connect parents with baby experts to answer nutrition, lactation and sleep questions."

Gerber subscription boxes will be offered in a variety of options in 2021. To learn more about Gerber's subscription boxes, please visit https://www.gerber.com/subscription-boxes.

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

