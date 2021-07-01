Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Announces Launch Of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management ("Gerber Kawasaki" or "the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and a leading independent financial advisory firm, announced today that the AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF ("the fund") (ticker: GK) will begin trading July 2 and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca, Inc.

In contrast to many broad index ETFs, the actively managed fund will seek to limit positions to the firm's top investment ideas, allowing investors to capitalize on Gerber Kawasaki's focused, proprietary and multi-thematic approach in an effort to capture growth in evolving segments of the market that are ripe for disruption. Though most ETFs are passively managed, the firm believes it makes sense to trade within these vehicles more frequently because of the tax rules associated with them.

Gerber Kawasaki co-founder, President and CEO Ross Gerber will be the fund's portfolio manager. He will lean on his nearly three decades of investment management experience and use a mix of quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques to determine positions. Mr. Gerber, a frequent television guest on a host of financial news networks and a go-to source for many print and digital media outlets, has emerged as one of the country's leading investment voices in recent years.

"We are delighted by the launch of the AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF," Mr. Gerber said. "Even as a large percentage of investors crave exposure to individual companies delivering transformational products and services across the globe, many of the current ETFs have a mindset rooted in the past, demonstrating what we believe is a limited understanding of how to capture the growth opportunities of tomorrow. Thanks to our approach and collective vision, this ETF will be much different."

To make the portfolio management process more participatory, Mr. Gerber will welcome investor and analyst feedback via monthly Zoom meetings, inviting attendees to suggest positions and present new themes for his consideration. The launch of the fund is consistent with Gerber Kawasaki's commitment to democratizing financial advice. The firm believes that few, if any, of its peers have put as much effort into allowing people of all ages and income types to invest, plan and build wealth for the future.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes as demand for Gerber Kawasaki's services have intensified in recent years, with the firm now managing $2 billion in assets, up from approximately $175 million when Mr. Gerber and co-founder Danilo Kawasaki founded the firm fewer than nine years ago.

Gerber concluded, "Our firm has always sought to make investing as easy as possible. This fund is consistent with that effort, seeking to give the retail investor of today who is doing a lot of their own trading exactly what they want – affordable and professionally managed access to companies shaping tomorrow's biggest business and consumer trends."

About Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management was founded in 2010 by Ross Gerber and Danilo Kawasaki as an independent investment advisory firm that believes in long-term, personal client relationships while using technology and social media to enhance the client experience. Through its two financial planning programs, wealth building and wealth management, Gerber Kawasaki helps not only wealthy clients manage their assets, but also educates younger individuals and families on the financial strategies needed to build wealth for the future. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Gerber Kawasaki has 19 affiliated financial advisors and $2 billion* in assets under management. Securities are offered through LPL Financial.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Funds' website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Investing in mid and small capitalization companies may be riskier and more volatile than large cap companies. Because it intends to invest in value stocks, the Fund could suffer losses or produce poor results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the Sub-Advisor's assessment of a company's value or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is incorrect. Other Fund risks include market risk, equity risk, large cap risk, liquidity risk and trading risk.

