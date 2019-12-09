Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Recognized By Los Angeles Business Journal As One Of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies In Area

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management ("Gerber Kawasaki" or "the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and a leading independent financial advisory firm, announced today that it has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies of 2019.

The publication also recently named Gerber Kawasaki President and CEO Ross Gerber, Vice President and COO Danilo Kawasaki, and Managing Partner Hatem Dhiab to its "40 In Their 40's" list of top financial professionals.

Mr. Gerber said, "Our commitment to serving the financial needs of our clients is second to none. They deserve nothing but the best, which is why we work hard each day to leverage our wealth and investment management expertise to create unique solutions for them. We are extremely honored that the L.A. Business Journal has selected us for inclusion in its ranks of top performing firms and financial professionals."

The 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies ranking is based on annual revenue growth rates of Los Angeles County firms, while also factoring in such details as total number of employees and year of founding. Gerber Kawasaki, which has 29 employees and was founded in 2010, grew its annual revenues by 73% from 2016 and 2018, the ranking shows. The "40 In Their 40's" list of top financial professionals includes accountants, advisors and bankers that are "working to keep the people and businesses of Los Angeles on the right fiscal track."

These recognitions come on the heels of InvestmentNews honoring Gerber Kawasaki as an Outstanding Practice Finalist in the publication's Diversity & Inclusion Awards, which shines a light on firms that both advocate and cultivate best practices that increase opportunities among underrepresented groups in the financial services industry.

Mr. Kawasaki said, "In many ways, these recognitions reflect both our desire and ability to constantly improve, refine and tailor offerings that help our clients achieve their goals. In that spirit, Gerber Kawasaki is excited to unveil three new areas of focus: ESG investing; women-centric investment and advisory; as well as financial planning specifically designed to meet the needs of LGBTQ clients. These new core competencies are not only aligned with the collective values of our firm, but they enable our advisors to do a better job of serving the L.A. community."

Hatem Dhiab concluded, "As a Tunisian-born immigrant, I am humbled to work for a firm that goes to great lengths to create such a welcoming, understanding and empathetic environment for all of our clients, many of whom come from similarly diverse backgrounds. Our success is their success, and I am deeply grateful that these highly regarded publications have chosen to share our story."

About Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management was founded in 2010 by Ross Gerber and Danilo Kawasaki as an independent investment advisory firm that believes in long-term, personal client relationships while using technology and social media to enhance the client experience. Through its two financial planning programs, wealth building and wealth management, Gerber Kawasaki helps not only wealthy clients manage their assets, but also educates younger individuals and families on the financial strategies needed to build wealth for the future. Based in Santa Monica, CA, Gerber Kawasaki has 19 affiliated financial advisors and $1 billion* in assets under management. Securities are offered through LPL Financial.

*as of November 27, 2019

