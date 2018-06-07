Gerber Leads the Way in Facilitating On-Demand Textile Supply Chain - Showcases Micro Factory with Three Digital Printing Leaders Within 10 Days

Over the last two weeks, Gerber participated in two global industry events, FESPA in Berlin and Texprocess Americas in Atlanta. At the shows, they demonstrated on-demand manufacturing applications that included their Digital Solutions, integrating data from design to finished product leveraging YuniquePLM® and the AccuMark® Platform, digital printing technologies from three industry leaders, Gerber's Z1 single-ply cutter with ContourVision™ automated scan-to-cut system and both robotic and lean loop sewing operations.

Digitalization and the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles are empowering purchase activated, on-demand manufacturing. Brands and manufacturers are able to respond to demand versus producing to supply. The approach eliminates costly inventory and re-defines just-in-time manufacturing, so production adjusts as demands fluctuate – allowing products to be produced more efficiently and sold at full retail price without heavy discounting.

The Gerber team is passionate about supporting our customers and their needs as the industry changes. "We are empowering our customers to turn their data into speed, helping them be more agile and get their products to market. We back it up with best in class aftermarket support to ensure maximum productivity and lowest total cost of ownership in the industry," stated Schinlever. "We look forward to continuing to partner with key players in the industry to help our customers compete and win."

About Gerber's Digital Solutions

Gerber's Digital Solutions include the newest releases of YuniquePLM product lifecycle management software, as well as AccuMark, the industry-leading pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning software, AccuMark 3D and AccuPlan™. The Digital Solutions architecture incorporates the tenets of Industry 4.0 and uses common file structures. Data can easily be passed to the cut room where smart machines, like the GERBERspreader™ XLs Series and the Gerber Paragon® line of multi-ply GERBERcutters, can process the order with a simple barcode scan. Closed-loop, end-to-end Digital Solutions like Gerber's integrates software and smart machines, allows companies to automate their entire process and streamline data and workflow necessary to provide insight, maximize throughput, minimize errors and reduce labor costs to be competitive in mass production environments.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

Contact: Jamie Bibb

Tel: +1 419 244 7766

jbibb@communica.world

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerber-leads-the-way-in-facilitating-on-demand-textile-supply-chain---showcases-micro-factory-with-three-digital-printing-leaders-within-10-days-300661257.html

SOURCE Gerber Technology

Related Links

http://www.gerbertechnology.com

