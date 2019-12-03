Gerber Partners with Fellow Technology Platform Pioneer, Suuchi Inc., to Help Reinvent the Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suuchi Inc., the next-generation technology platform for fashion brands and retailers, has selected Gerber Technology as its CAD software partner. By implementing Gerber Technology's AccuMark 2D and 3D software, Suuchi will be able to offer clients greater speed-to-market and more efficiency, reducing waste created in the development phase. Suuchi recognizes Gerber Technology as a game-changing enabler of delivering greater value to its customers.

"Everyone in the industry is aware of how time consuming and wasteful physical samples can be, which is why many companies are starting to look at 3D solutions," said Enrico Zamarra, Gerber's Director of Digital Solution Sales for the Americas. "Unlike many of the 3D solutions on the market, what makes Gerber different is that the virtual samples produced in AccuMark 3D are made from real pattern data, which ensures that what you're seeing on the screen can actually be produced, improving fit and greatly reducing the need for physical samples."

"By shortening design cycles and eliminating physical samples, we are further delivering on our promise to our customers,'' said Suuchi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Suuchi Inc. "We are thrilled to be merging forces with another pioneer in the apparel CAD technology landscape and working towards our joint mission of reinventing supply chains."

Suuchi Inc. delivers clients its cloud-based technology, the Suuchi GRID, as a stand-alone solution or by connecting the GRID with Suuchi's curated network of more than 250 materials suppliers and more than 400 Americas-based factories. It provides an integrated data store by digitizing the supply chain, delivering transparency from design through production and distribution. The software enables streamlined communication, collaboration and predictive analytics, thereby driving effective planning decisions for its customers. Suuchi is helping more than 200 emerging to enterprise fashion brands double their margins and deliver product to their consumers up to 20 times faster while reducing excess inventory, markdowns, and landfill waste. Gerber's 3D software, which provides true to life virtual samples, helps the tech company deliver on its promise to customers by shortening the development stage and eliminating excess waste from multiple sample rounds.

About Suuchi

Suuchi Inc. is a next-gen supply chain platform for fashion brands and retailers. Suuchi Inc.'s proprietary, cloud-based software, the Suuchi GRID, provides a seamless view across the supply chain including updates and analytics on sourcing, design, production, and shipping. Suuchi, Inc. delivers clients its cloud-based technology as a stand-alone solution or by connecting the tech with Suuchi's curated network of more than 250 materials suppliers and more than 400 Americas-based factories.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

Contact: Ketty Pillet

Tel: +1 614 554 3985

ketty.pillet@gerbertechnology.com

SOURCE Gerber Technology

Related Links

http://www.gerbertechnology.com

