Gerber Plumbing Fixtures Announces New Distribution Center in British Columbia

WOODRIDGE, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC is pleased to announce the opening of its new Western Distribution Center located in the lower mainland of British Columbia, Canada. The new facility, which became fully operational 1st Quarter 2019, is designated to provide additional support to Gerber partners in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The addition of a distribution center in this region is expected to ease the load on the primary warehouse located in Montreal, increase overall efficiencies and improve customer service.

"The new warehouse in British Columbia was a significant undertaking, but well worth the effort," said Tony Favilla, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC. "The expansion will allow us to better serve our customers, which is always a good investment."

Favilla added that procedures were put in place to assure a seamless transition for customers. "The addition of the warehouse will not affect the order process for customers. They will continue to follow the same process as they have in the past."

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, an international manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bathroom plumbing products, operates facilities in nine countries, including Canada. For additional information on Gerber, please visit gerberonline.com.

About Gerber®

Since 1932, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC has been a leading manufacturer of vitreous china plumbing fixtures, faucets, and fittings for the residential, commercial and hospitality construction markets. Gerber's comprehensive line of high-performance, high-efficiency and eco-friendly plumbing products are sold exclusively to the plumbing professional and are supported with Gerber's "Best-in-Class" customer service. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation and building best practices.

