Gerber Plumbing Fixtures Appoints Jeff Kessler as Vice President of Sales

Mr. Kessler brings over 20 years of experience in areas including sales, marketing and wholesale channel management, and will report to Keith Yurko, CEO, North American Group, in his new role.

Mr. Yurko shared, "We are thrilled to have Jeff become part of our team. His tenure in the industry and valuable expertise will help propel our growth in the wholesale channel in new ways, allowing us to be an even better partner to our customers."

Mr. Kessler was most recently the Vice President of Retail Sales and Marketing at Fortune Brands under the Therma-Tru brand. Prior to this, he was with Moen for 13 years. In his last five years with Moen, Kessler served as the Vice President of Marketing and Wholesale Sales for the bath accessory division.

Kessler earned his Masters of Business Administration in Executive Management from Ashland University and his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from John Carroll University.

About Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures:

For nearly a century, Gerber has manufactured tried and true, high-quality kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. Each team member in the Gerber family delivers on our commitment to providing dependability reflected in both our products and customer care throughout North America. We earn the trust of trade professionals and homeowners alike who find value in products that have both style and substance – performing without exception for years to come, all while being surprisingly affordable. Gerber's comprehensive offering of plumbing solutions is created with the entire experience in mind, from easy installation to reliable everyday use, and is supported by Gerber's industry-leading warranties. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense® Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation, and creating high-efficiency and eco-friendly products.

