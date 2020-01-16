Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures Debuts Designs to Kickstart the New Decade at KBIS 2020

Signifying the integration of all current Danze ® by Gerber products under the Gerber umbrella, the company will be exhibiting in an updated booth with a unified brand voice. Showgoers will experience a cohesive line of complete plumbing solutions that represents inspired design, quality craftsmanship, reliable longevity of performance, and extraordinary value to the market.

"For nearly a century, Gerber has built a strong heritage and reputation as a plumbing industry powerhouse," said Tony Favilla, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures. "As we evolve, the strategic shift to a single brand will elevate the Gerber brand. We continue to design and manufacture products that feature beauty to match every décor, engineering for ease of installation, and high-quality materials for years of durability."

Gerber is showcasing products and solutions with sustainability as a key aspect and continued commitment. As a longtime WaterSense® partner, Gerber offers high-performance products that deliver on water-saving demands.

2020 Gerber Product Previews On Display

Brushed Bronze Finish: Designed to provide years of durable performance with warmth and contemporary sophistication, Brushed Bronze is the newest hue joining the Gerber finish lineup. Achieved using the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process, Brushed Bronze will be available in both the Parma ® and the new Kinzie™ kitchen collections. The Parma and Vaughn ® bath collections will also be expanding to add Brushed Bronze options for sink, shower, and tub fittings. Additional coordinating components and accessories will also be introduced in Brushed Bronze, for a total of over 100 SKUs, to provide full-room, single-finish solutions. The Brushed Bronze finish will be available late summer 2020.

Designed to provide years of durable performance with warmth and contemporary sophistication, Brushed Bronze is the newest hue joining the Gerber finish lineup. Achieved using the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process, Brushed Bronze will be available in both the Parma and the new Kinzie™ kitchen collections. The Parma and Vaughn bath collections will also be expanding to add Brushed Bronze options for sink, shower, and tub fittings. Additional coordinating components and accessories will also be introduced in Brushed Bronze, for a total of over 100 SKUs, to provide full-room, single-finish solutions. The Brushed Bronze finish will be available late summer 2020. Floor-Mounted Tub Fillers: Previewing at KBIS 2020 and available for purchase late summer 2020, Gerber is introducing floor-mounted tub fillers to match three popular bath collections: Parma ® , Sirius ® , and Opulence ® . Ideal for bathrooms featuring freestanding tub installations, the new floor-mounted tub fillers will be available in four finishes: Classic Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Satin Black, and the new Brushed Bronze.

Previewing at KBIS 2020 and available for purchase late summer 2020, Gerber is introducing floor-mounted tub fillers to match three popular bath collections: Parma , Sirius , and Opulence . Ideal for bathrooms featuring freestanding tub installations, the new floor-mounted tub fillers will be available in four finishes: Classic Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Satin Black, and the new Brushed Bronze. Kinzie ™ Kitchen Collection: Gerber's newest kitchen collection draws inspiration from industrial-era plumbing forms with modern appeal, high-quality craftsmanship, and reliable performance. Available late summer 2020, the collection will include a pre-rinse faucet, pull-down faucet, pull-down prep faucet, and wall-mounted pot filler. The Kinzie Collection will be available in Classic Chrome, Stainless Steel, and the all-new Brushed Bronze finishes.

Gerber's newest kitchen collection draws inspiration from industrial-era plumbing forms with modern appeal, high-quality craftsmanship, and reliable performance. Available late summer 2020, the collection will include a pre-rinse faucet, pull-down faucet, pull-down prep faucet, and wall-mounted pot filler. The Kinzie Collection will be available in Classic Chrome, Stainless Steel, and the all-new Brushed Bronze finishes. Lemora ™ Bath Collection: On display at KBIS 2020, Gerber's Lemora Bath Collection will feature forms drawing from nature's inspiration.

On display at KBIS 2020, Gerber's Lemora Bath Collection will feature forms drawing from nature's inspiration. The Lemora Collection's initial introduction, available March 2020 , will be a new two-piece, WaterSense ® -certified, 1.28 gpf toilet. The tight tank-to-bowl fit and fully-skirted concealed trapway will provide a sleek appearance.

, will be a new two-piece, WaterSense -certified, 1.28 gpf toilet. The tight tank-to-bowl fit and fully-skirted concealed trapway will provide a sleek appearance.

The full line of Lemora complementary fittings, available late summer 2020, will feature single-handle and widespread sink faucets, a roman tub faucet, and several options for tub and shower solutions powered by Gerber's innovative Treysta ® pressure balance platform for maximum installation flexibility and innovative endurance.

pressure balance platform for maximum installation flexibility and innovative endurance. Viper® 0.8 gpf Toilet: Gerber is adding to its Viper plumber-friendly family of toilets with a super-efficient 0.8 gpf model, which will save 50% more water than the national standard. The Viper 0.8 gpf toilet will exceed all WaterSense ® performance requirements and save 33% more water than high-efficiency toilets. Available March 2020 .

Gerber is adding to its Viper plumber-friendly family of toilets with a super-efficient 0.8 gpf model, which will save 50% more water than the national standard. The will exceed all WaterSense performance requirements and save 33% more water than high-efficiency toilets. Available . Wicker Park™ Two-Piece Concealed Trapway Toilet: The Gerber Wicker Park Collection will soon include a two-piece toilet with a concealed trapway. Available March 2020 , the fully skirted style provides a sleek, simplified style that is easy to clean and maintain. The geometric design of the two-piece is a perfect complement to the one-piece option – providing a one-piece design at a two-piece price point.

Gerber Products Available Now - On Display

Avian ® Collection: The Avian Bath Collection by Gerber features clean lines with linear handles. The collection's full line contains 36 products, including single- and double-handle sink faucets, a Roman tub faucet, as well as shower and tub configurations. The Avian Collection pieces are available in Classic Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Satin Black. The collection trim kits are engineered for easy installation and powered by the innovative Gerber ® Treysta ® valve.

The Avian Bath Collection by Gerber features clean lines with linear handles. The collection's full line contains 36 products, including single- and double-handle sink faucets, a Roman tub faucet, as well as shower and tub configurations. The Avian Collection pieces are available in Classic Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Satin Black. The collection trim kits are engineered for easy installation and powered by the innovative Gerber Treysta valve. Elite™ Two-Piece Concealed Trapway Toilet: Powered by the Avalanche flushing platform, the Elite boasts an easy-to-install, affordable, two-piece design with a concealed trapway unit, and features FluidMaster ® tank components. The streamlined, compact intake helps channel water at a higher speed, while the flushing system has 50% more line carry than the national standard.

Powered by the Avalanche flushing platform, the Elite boasts an easy-to-install, affordable, two-piece design with a concealed trapway unit, and features FluidMaster tank components. The streamlined, compact intake helps channel water at a higher speed, while the flushing system has 50% more line carry than the national standard. Pull-Down Prep Faucets: Gerber's pull-down prep faucets share the same design as the standard kitchen pull-down in their collection, while being the ideal solution for smaller scale spaces. Available in the Draper®, Selene®, and Vaughn™ collections, they have a max flow rate of 1.75 gpm at 60 psi. The faucets feature Gerber's exclusive SnapBack® Retraction System, adjustable GripLock® retraction weight, and dual-function sprayhead. The Gerber pull-down prep faucets are available in Classic Chrome and Stainless Steel finishes. The Vaughn collection is also available in Satin Black.

About Gerber®

For nearly a century, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has been a leading manufacturer of vitreous china plumbing fixtures, faucets, and fittings for residential, commercial and hospitality applications. Gerber is committed to the delivery of products that represent inspired design, quality craftsmanship, reliable longevity of performance and extraordinary value to the market – with a reputation built on innovative endurance. Gerber's comprehensive line of beautifully designed high-performance, high-efficiency and eco-friendly products are created with professional plumbing standards in mind and are supported by Gerber's "Best-in-Class" customer care. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense® Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation and building best practices. For additional information on Gerber, please visit gerberonline.com and danze.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alaine Bollinger, BD&H Marketing,

704.786.7193, Abollinger@bdandh.com

SOURCE Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC