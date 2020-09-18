Gerber Plumbing Fixtures Debuts New Website

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures, a manufacturer of tried and true, high-quality kitchen and bathroom plumbing products, is thrilled to unveil its new website.

At the end of 2019, Globe Union Industrial Corporation, parent company of Gerber, announced the integration of Danze® by Gerber products into the Gerber brand family.

Gerber is going to market with a single brand voice and introducing all new products exclusively featuring the Gerber brand name, while executing a running change for the transition of existing Danze by Gerber products.

The new website is the next significant step in this brand transition. The site offers more robust functionality, the ability for visitors to engage with the entire line of products in one place, and an overall enhanced experience representing the Gerber brand.

As part of the new website launch, Gerber introduced a new domain name. The United States version of the site is found at gerber-us.com, and the Canadian (in English and French) version lives at gerber-ca.com.

Additionally, gerberonline.com, gerberonline.ca and danze.com all redirect to the new web address for a seamless transition.

Carmen Fiordirosa, Director of Marketing, expresses, "The all-new website takes the best of both the Gerber and Danze by Gerber brands and helps to bring our company values to life in a revitalized way through easy-to-find information, lively showcasing of our products, and most importantly, putting the customer experience at the forefront."

The Danze by Gerber brand integration and overall brand unification and refresh is expected to be complete by the end of 2021. Gerber is dedicated to facilitating this change as efficiently as possible, taking the unique needs of customers and partners into consideration throughout the process.

About Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures:

For nearly a century, Gerber has manufactured tried and true, high-quality kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. Each team member in the Gerber family delivers on our commitment to providing dependability reflected in both our products and customer care throughout North America. We earn the trust of trade professionals and homeowners alike who find value in products that have both style and substance – performing without exception for years to come, all while being surprisingly affordable. Gerber's comprehensive offering of plumbing solutions is created with the entire experience in mind, from easy installation to reliable everyday use, and is supported by Gerber's industry-leading warranties. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense® Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation, and creating high-efficiency and eco-friendly products.

Media Contact:

Gabby Murrow, Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

(630) 754-0185

SOURCE Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Related Links

https://www.gerberonline.com/

