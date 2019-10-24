Gerber Redefines Technology Experience - Announces Grand Opening of New York City Innovation Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their quest to drive technology-based innovation for flexible materials industries, Gerber Technology opened their state-of-the-art Innovation Center in the heart of New York City during their annual FashionTech conference, ideation, with more than 300 attendees. The 18,000+ square foot Innovation Center will provide visitors with a unique experience that will help them stay connected to the latest trends and technology in fashion & apparel, as well as flexible material processing.

The Gerber Innovation Center is located on the 19th floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City, which is home to many other fashion industry icons and long-standing Gerber customers.

"Our Innovation Center is the first of its kind in the industry," said Mohit Uberoi, Chief Executive Officer, Gerber Technology. "Visitors will meet our experts and experience first-hand how our end-to-end platform can enable an on-demand workflow, taking personalized consumer requests from design to print, cut and sew in a matter of hours. We are not aware of any other facility in the world that allows visitors to experience an end-to-end platform that features the latest 2D/3D CAD and PLM solutions, as well as Industry 4.0 enabled smart machines."

In addition to the end-to-end experience, the Gerber Innovation Center will also serve as an innovation hub for educational institutions and major companies from across the industry. It will be a space for partners, industry associations, students, designers and manufacturers to come together to redefine the future.

"The Gerber Innovation Center is unlike anything else I have seen in the industry," said SPESA President, Michael McDonald. "It offers an extraordinary experience that will drive innovation and help to shape the future of the fashion & apparel markets."

The space will host a number of forums, workshops and collaborative working sessions where industry leaders can come together and prepare ways to address the new pace of the industry. The Innovation Center will be available for industry events in fashion, home & leisure, transportation and other high-tech markets.

"I really enjoyed our time at the Innovation Center and want to thank the Gerber Team for their kind hospitality," said Mark Harrop of WhichPLM. "It's genuinely very impressive and the team should be incredibly proud of their work."

For questions or to schedule a tour, please visit https://gerbersoftware.com/why-gerber/innovation-center/ .

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solution in the sign and graphics space, with industry-leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

Contact: Ketty Pillet

Tel: +1 614 554 3985

ketty.pillet@gerbertechnology.com

SOURCE Gerber Technology

