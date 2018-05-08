Gerber Showcases On-Demand Workflow Solution at Texprocess and Transforms Speed-to-Market Manufacturing

Gerber's knowledge and the passion of our people create an unparalleled level of support for our customers. "We are enabling the industry to be proactive and move quickly in adopting their digital transformation," stated Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "Our team is ready to help facilitate the process — empowering our customers to turn their data into speed."

About Gerber's Digital Solutions

Gerber's Digital Solutions include the newest releases of YuniquePLM® product lifecycle management software, as well as AccuMark®, the industry-leading pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning software, AccuMark 3D and AccuPlan™. The Digital Solutions architecture uses common file structures. Data can easily be passed to the cut room where smart machines, like the GERBERspreader™ XLs Series and the Gerber Paragon® line of multi-ply GERBERcutters, can process the order with a simple barcode scan. A closed-loop, end-to-end Digital Solution like Gerber's, that integrates software and smart machines, allows companies to automate their entire process and streamline data and workflow necessary to provide insight, maximize throughput, minimize errors and reduce labor costs to be competitive in mass production environments.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

