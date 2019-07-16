Gerber Technology Accelerates Execution of Its Customer-Centric Business Strategy

Melissa Rogers, a former Vice President of Subscriber Platform Engineering at Autodesk, has joined Gerber and taken over as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Gerber's Software business. Rogers brings 20 years of leadership experience to take Gerber's integrated suite of software to the next level. During her tenure at Autodesk, a leading software company focused on the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries, Rogers held a number of management positions. She drove the turnaround of the subscriber platform engineering organization contributing to Autodesk's $894M total net subscriber revenue in 2017. Prior to this position, she was Senior Director of Cloud Business Platforms, where she delivered Autodesk's next-generation cloud-based commerce platform.

To drive the increased focus on digitization, a new role of Chief Strategy and Digital Officer was created and filled by Karsten Newbury who previously served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software. In his new role, Karsten will be responsible for driving Gerber's company-wide digital transformation. He will lead teams to address major customer-driven initiatives, including Gerber's new subscription-based offering (SaaS), IoT enabled devices, the digital micro-factory concept and other integrated hardware and software initiatives.

Ken Litman has also joined the Gerber team as the new Vice President of Information Technology. Litman was the Senior Director of IT at manrolandGoss Web Systems. Adding 25 years of IT experience and expertise, Litman will continue to drive innovation through a number of digital projects. At manrolandGoss Web Systems, Litman was responsible for several applications and infrastructure improvements. Prior to manrolandGoss, Ken held a variety of IT positions at Xcerra Corporation and Schindler Elevator, where he worked on several M&A efforts and projects for all areas of the business including Human Resources, Marketing, and Engineering as well as external customer-facing applications.

"We are fortunate to expand the skills and knowledge of our leadership team," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "These leadership changes will help us build on our past successes, drive innovation and expand our integrated software and hardware portfolio."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solutions in the sign and graphics space, with industry-leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

