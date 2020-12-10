Gerber Technology and Burlington Medical Form Long-Term Partnership to Support Burlington Medical's Digital Transformation Initiative

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when all elective surgeries were cancelled and healthcare facilities were limiting outside visitors, Burlington Medical knew they had to pivot production in order to avoid layoffs and keep their community safe. Burlington Medical, a manufacturer of radiation protection, leveraged Gerber Technology's AccuMark® , AccuMark Made-to-Measure , and AccuNest™ as well a GERBERspreader™ and GERBERcutter® to quickly pivot their supply chain. They also utilized Gerber's PPE Task Force to retool their supply chain in about three weeks. In recent weeks, Burlington has continued their journey towards digital transformation by implementing 3DLOOK's patented body scanning technology to their current AccuMark workflow.

"When crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic happen, manufacturers need to be prepared to adapt their production," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "We are gratified and proud to see that Burlington Medical was able to not only do their part to keep their community safe during the pandemic but also keep their doors open and ensure their employees still have jobs."

With support from Gerber, Burlington Medical was able to leverage production-ready patterns and the latest technology to quickly transition to producing a variety of PPE including: surgical and cloth masks, disposable gowns, face shields, protective eyewear, intubation boxes, and disinfecting wipes. At their peak, the Virginia-based company was producing 15,000 surgical masks a week. Additionally, they were able to save over 100 jobs and even hire more workers.

"If there's anything this pandemic taught us it's that we need to invest in the latest technology so that we can take people out of the equation and remain agile," said Murry Pitts, CEO of Burlington Medical. "I've been a Gerber customer for over 20 years and am very impressed with their team and the ability they bring to the table."

Burlington Medical was able to easily pivot back to their normal production by August and has since invested in new technologies that will allow them to easily meet market demands. By leveraging 3DLOOK's body scanning solution, Burlington Medical will get precise body measurements remotely with just two photos and then seamlessly import them into AccuMark. This new workflow will allow the company to create production-ready radiation protection garments that fit perfectly.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

About Burlington Medical

Burlington Medical engineers the highest quality and lightest weight lead aprons in the industry. They are experts in the health and safety concerns of providers working in a radiation environment. From in-person fitting services to industry-best lead times and cost-saving product options, they deliver superior outcomes with greater budget efficiency to all of their customers.

https://burmed.com/

