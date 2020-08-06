Gerber Technology Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Portugal

V.N.GAIA, Portugal, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Technology is celebrating 30 years of customer experience, innovation and growth through its European headquarters in Portugal. Since 1990, Portugal has been the European headquarters for the global leader of integrated manufacturing platforms and currently services more than 4,000 customers across the region. In that time, Gerber has heavily invested in their industry-leading technologies, developed the Milan Innovation Center and completely reinvented itself for the digital age. Gerber's success in Europe is largely due to their diverse customer base who are leading the industry by leveraging the most cutting-edge innovations.

"Gerber is a partner that has well adapted to the reality of companies in Portugal, both in innovation and productivity," said Francisco Batista, CEO of the CBI Group, a Gerber customer since 1997. "Gerber offers a good compromise between forefront technology but also to tradition and competitiveness that Portuguese industries need."

"Over the last 30 years, Gerber Portugal has grown tremendously," says Francisco Aguiar, Sales Director of Gerber Technology Portugal. "The company has a team of specialists that deeply understands the markets and the needs of customers. We have a very deep knowledge of the challenges and evolution of the industry and the business of our clients. The long-term relationships we have developed over these 30 years in Portugal are an asset for all our European customers that helps them to remain among the most competitive."

Over the last few decades the Portuguese apparel industry has been able to thoroughly review its strategy and has recently experienced sustainable growth as a result. Gerber has invested heavily in 2D/3D CAD , PLM and digital cutting which has helped European brand, manufacturers and retailers differentiate themselves. By leveraging Gerber's solution, European Gerber customers have increased the interest of global brands, particularly those in the luxury sector, which require more sophisticated and innovative products.

Gerber has a mission to help push the industries forward by being at the forefront of innovation and customer experience. During these unprecedented times, Gerber is not only offering the digital innovations that companies need to succeed, but is also supporting them by helping them convert their supply chains to production of personal protective equipment (PPE) . Gerber is providing the resources and support European companies need to successfully develop masks, face shields, gowns and more. Since its inception, the Gerber PPE Task Force has helped over 500 European companies pivot to PPE.

With continued strong investment, Gerber will completely transform the manufacturing process through advanced hardware and software solutions that enable their customers to take on challenges such as on-demand , personalization and made-to-measure . The undisputed leader of connected platforms is continuing to advance their integrated ecosystem by heavily investing in 3D, digital printing workflows, innovative digital cutting solutions backed by IoT, Industry 4.0 technologies and subscription options to meet the needs of all their customers.

"The goal of our end-to-end solutions is to integrate data, processes and team work," said Aguiar. "Currently, companies have several systems and tools to support their processes. Our goal is to help our customers digitalize their entire supply chain, allowing them to collaborate virtually more efficiently and profitably."

Gerber is the best partner today in helping companies navigate the post-pandemic world by providing them with the tools and insight to thrive in the face of adversity. By leveraging Gerber's end-to-end solution, European brands, retailers and manufacturers are able to optimize production for sustainable, on-demand or short to mass production while improving their relationships with their customers.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

