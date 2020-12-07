Gerber Technology Helps Gabel Basket Brigade Donate 1,000 Meals to Families in Need

TOLLAND, Conn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 20 years, the Gabel Basket Brigade has been putting together Thanksgiving Baskets for families in need with food donations from the community. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has had to rely on monetary donations to provide local charities with the food needed for their recipients. Gerber Technology and their employees donated cash to help the Gabel Basket Brigade donate 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

"During these difficult times, it's important for us to do our part to help those in need," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "We are proud to do our part to help families get the essentials they need to have a happy and joyful holiday season. Thank you to the Gabel Basket Brigade for their tremendous efforts to help the community."

Since its founding 20 years ago, the Gabel Basket Brigade has built over 7,500 baskets and fed over 48,000 people. Gerber Technology matched each employee donation.

"We wanted to thank Gerber again for your generous donation in support of the 2020 Gabel Basket Brigade," said Cory and Donna Gabel, Founders of the Gabel Basket Brigade. "With their support and contribution, the Gabel Basket Brigade was able to reach 1,200 families this year. This includes seniors, veterans, boys and girls clubs, women's shelters, food pantries, churches and other Connecticut families in need."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

