Gerber Technology Launches Fashion Transformation Initiative

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gerber Technology announced a new Transformation Initiative that makes a worldwide network of fashion experts available to help manufacturers, designers and retailers adapt and digitalize for success in the post-COVID world.

COVID-19 continues to reshape the way we live, work, dress and buy clothes, highlighting the need for digitalization, eCommerce, and flexible working conditions, requiring fashion companies to transform their supply chains. Every business is unique and Gerber understands each business is at a different stage in its digital transformation. Through Gerber's new "Fashion Transformation Initiative", a team of trusted advisors will work closely with customers to digitize and optimize their supply chain. To ensure a successful transformation, Gerber is offering a free assessment to help identify where a business is in its digital journey, allowing them to offer proper resources, expertise and guidance. Over several months now, Gerber has been a trusted advisor for business and process transformation, helping close to 2,000 companies retool their processes to support personal protective equipment (PPE) production and digitize their supply chains.

"We have a very integrated consulting approach that can help you through this evolution. We start to work with manufacturers and designers to determine where they are in this journey of digital transformation and really assess what the next logical step is specific for their business," said Michelle Steenvoorden, Vice President of Professional Services at Gerber Technology. "It's going to be personalized for everyone depending on industry and business goals. We've created a free assessment to help people discover where they are in their digital journey, whether they're a craftsman just beginning to digitize or an innovation leader. We're here to help our customers optimize their supply chains, work towards cost-saving goals and really be well suited to take on the next evolution in their industry."

COVID-19 has exposed inefficiencies across the fashion and apparel industry, highlighting the need for brands, retailers and manufacturers to evaluate and retool their processes. For fashion companies to be successful in the new era, they need to focus heavily on creating a customer-friendly eCommerce experience, reconfiguring their supply chains and improving visibility, as well as deciding which markets to focus on and looking for new opportunities for growth. Gerber's consulting services are partnering with customers to help them with each of these focus areas and empower them to reach the next level. By leveraging Gerber's expertise and industry-leading technology, customers will build a strong, digital back bone that will improve their agility and efficiency, enabling them to quickly respond to customer trends and market challenges.

To help their customers digitally transform, Gerber will rely on the power of their end-to-end integrated platform and support their customers as they bring it to fruition in their own factories. With Gerber's integrated solution, fashion companies can leverage tools such as AccuMark® and YuniquePLM® to fully connect their design room to the cutting room, improve collaboration among their teams and build a strong eCommerce experience.

"When we were looking to implement a PLM solution, the head of IT said YuniquePLM was the Cadillac of PLM systems. It's the best solution on the market," said June Evans, Director of Technical Design at Filson. "We ultimately chose YuniquePLM because of how easy it is to use and the integration with AccuMark. YuniquePLM is an incredible asset and has helped tremendously over the last several months as we all adjusted to working remotely."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

Contact: Ketty Pillet

Tel: +1 860-896-6036

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gerber Technology

Related Links

http://www.gerbertechnology.com

