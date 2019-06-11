Gerber Technology Makes a Huge Leap in 3D Technology for Pattern Designers with AccuMark® 12.1 Release

TOLLAND, Conn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Technology announces the release of AccuMark 3D version 12.1. The most trusted name in fashion software is empowering users to virtually visualize a design concept quickly. This enables them to make real-time design iterations, reduce their sampling time, and integrate the flow of data from design to manufacturing to get new styles to market faster than ever before. In fashion and apparel, 3D technology can be a game changing enabler as the demand to move from concept to production is accelerating faster than ever before to stay ahead of what is trending. While speed has become a new mantra, consumers are looking for experiences, personalized products and brands who strive to bring fashion to market fast but also in a sustainable and socially conscious way. "Our customers are embracing a new pace in the way they design, develop and produce fashion," said Mary McFadden, Vice President of CAD Product Management at Gerber Technology. "We are leading the way, innovating rapidly, and launching key features like our newest AccuMark 3D that leverages our best in class Avametric simulation technology. With these innovations, our customers are finding AccuMark 3D can be trusted as a reliable fit tool as simulations expose pattern and fit errors that need to be fixed."

Technology has become a key enabler in empowering leaders in the fashion and apparel industry to set trends and transform the entire process from creative conception through production and ultimately to the consumer purchase. "We implemented Gerber's software solutions to help decrease cycle times and reduce our sample costs," said Marta Bosch, Chief Operation Officer at Happypunt. "Our team has been pleased with the pace Gerber is responding with updates and new features to help us realize greater overall efficiency in our product development process."

The recent release is a significant step forward in the AccuMark 3D platform. Users can trust that the 3D model they see on screen is actually production ready, not just a beautiful rendering. This makes pattern validation easier and faster than ever, adding 3D simulations within Gerber's core AccuMark 2D pattern design software (PDS). In version 12.1, updates made in 2D are quickly visualized and tested with tension mapping in 3D to ensure the perfect fit and improve speed in the design process. Now pattern makers see production patterns in the same window as the 3D simulation, which ensures accuracy of the final product and increases efficiency in the overall product design and development workflow. Coupling 3D visualization with 2D patterns ensures the garment can be produced technically correct without any additional operation saving brands time and allowing them to deliver on their promise of high-quality garments in a more sustainable way.

The 3D simulations can also be exported as a shareable file that allows team members without AccuMark to view it in 3D. The file can be viewed within applications like Gerber's YuniquePLM® where product teams can add comments and annotations. Recent updates also enable AccuMark to be launched from within YuniquePLM, improving collaboration and enabling quicker iterations on styles.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solutions in the sign and graphics space, with industry leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

