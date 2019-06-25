Gerber Technology Software Suite is Now Available as Subscription

TOLLAND, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in innovation for 50 years, Gerber Technology has always been dedicated to improving the way their customers work. Gerber has been a leader in productivity tools such as AccuMark® and the subscription-based YuniquePLM®. As the need for speed and agility increases, Gerber continues to listen to their customer base and is now expanding the options to purchase and adopt their tools. Through their new subscription-based bundles, Gerber will enable companies of all sizes, and across various markets, to keep up with the ever changing trends by providing affordable access to the latest versions of AccuMark®, the industry-leading pattern design, grading, marker making, production planning and 3D simulation software. Gerber's PLM offering has been available on a subscription basis for the last 3 years, and has been hugely successful. The addition of AccuMark subscriptions underscores Gerber's leadership in business model innovation in its industries.

"We are continuously looking for ways to help our customers win and that means providing them with the most innovative technology and new ways of engaging with us," said Gerber's Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Karsten Newbury. "Our subscription-based model is not only going to address the needs of our current customers, it will also empower the next generation of great innovators and disruptors to enter the market."

Gerber's subscription model provides the flexibility and speed that companies need to flourish in today's on-demand world. The new business model will:



Allow customers to pay for the AccuMark software suite through a subscription.

Make the software more affordable, lowering the cost of entry for newcomers.

Pair Gerber's best-in-class software solutions together through bundling options, enabling users to more easily connect their workflows.

Offer more flexibility through keyless licensing.

Provide easy access to extensive online and phone support, as well as Gerber's online community of users and experts.

Gerber's subscription offering will begin with AccuMark 2D and two bundling options, the TechDesign bundle and the TechDesign Premium bundle. The bundles will feature AccuMark 2D and AccuMark 3D as well as YuniquePLM or the brand new Yunique Sample Manager, depending on your selection. The TechDesign bundle allows users to accelerate their product development process by reducing physical samples and facilitating collaboration. In the future, more bundles will be released.

"We depend on the suite of AccuMark products to quickly serve the uniform needs of our customers and having a subscription helps us greatly in balancing our workflow by allowing us to bring in temporary contract help when needed," said Jeanne Ottenwell, Production Pattern Design Manager at Cintas Corporation. "It also helps bolster our bottom line because we do not have to make the long term financial commitment for a permanent key."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solutions in the sign and graphics space, with industry-leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

