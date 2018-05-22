Gerber Technology Solidifies its Market Leadership by Empowering Digitally Connected Supply Chains Critical in an On-Demand World

The wide variety in the textile, fashion and apparel industries means that different supply chains demand different approaches. Some require mass production with speed and efficiency in high volume, while others demand small batch or short run production to increase speed and optimize inventory. Gerber has been supporting these variants with cloud connected design and cut room technology for more than 10 years. "Our customers are leading the way, capitalizing on the benefits of our cloud-based digital solutions," said Karsten Newbury, senior vice president, Software Solutions at Gerber Technology. "With our industry leading AccuMark® Platform of 2D and 3D applications, data is passed seamlessly to our smart machine cut room solutions, all supported by GERBERconnect™. We are enabling incredible agility in our customers' processes, which is critical to winning in today's 'on-demand' economy."

Technology is a key enabler supporting the needs of an on-demand world, improving both the bottom line and socially responsible manufacturing practices. To demonstrate how Gerber is empowering Industry 4.0 tenets, the company will showcase two fully-integrated workflows at Texprocess Americas. Their mass customization workflow includes a collaboration with Kornit Digital and Henderson Sewing Machine Company to demonstrate a complete on-demand micro-factory with 3D simulation, vision-aided cutting, direct-to-textile digital printing and robotics for transportation and sewing. The concept highlights how data management, connected systems and automation can enable purchase activated production, redefining the concept of just-in-time manufacturing. "The benefits of on-demand manufacturing are countless," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO Gerber Technology. "We are investing in new technology and plan to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation to help our customers embrace digitalization, compete and win."

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help sign and specialty graphics, apparel, industrial customers improve their manufacturing, and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves more than 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in sign & graphics, apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, and packaging. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

