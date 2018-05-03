Gerber's AccuMark® 3D Platform Supports the Development Cycle from Creative Design to eCommerce

AccuMark 3D offers an end-to-end solution from creative design to technical pattern design throughout product and merchandising management. It delivers distinct value to each step from concept to consumer.

Creative Teams – Leveraging AccuMark 3D, add-on tools such as Blender, or partners such as Virtuality.Fashion, creative designers can see 3D prototypes to verify and validate design ideas with photorealistic imagery to decide which designs will proceed into technical design. They can also use highly photorealistic renderings for merchandising or marketing purposes.

Pattern Makers, Technical Designers and Production Teams – see the 3D image and the 2D patterns to ensure the garment can be made technically correct and passed through to production for a seamless workflow. With the integration of the Avametric fabric simulation engine, teams can see the most realistic representation of fabric thickness and draping on the market. AccuMark 3D also has a new library of avatars that includes extended sizes for women up to U.S. size 24 and men up to U.S. size 58.

"Just having pretty 3D images that stand alone does not support the agile supply chain we need," said Ingrid Heijnen, manager of atelier at G-Star Raw. "We want to reduce our physical samples. AccuMark gives us the possibility to virtually simulate our garments while ensuring these simulations can be made in real production through seamless integration of 2D patterns with the 3D simulations. We chose AccuMark because we have a shared vision of innovation on how 3D will transform processes in our industry."

Merchandising Teams – can display garments online with their e-Commerce sites. Through Gerber's partnership with Avametric, they can utilize virtual try on leading to measurably higher shopper conversion rates. 3D simulations can now also be represented in augmented reality via the Avametric app, which supports both a more interactive design process and also empowers end consumers to experience fashion in their personal environment.

"Enabling the entire supply chain to see a garment in 3D as it is created fuels the creative process and solves the need for multiple samples, helping companies to reduce costs and environmental impact," continued McFadden. "AccuMark 3D is the critical element in helping each step in product development, from idea to reality, come to life digitally."

AccuMark 3D is part of the AccuMark Platform which includes a family of products designed to help companies unleash creative vision and grow their businesses successfully in today's on-demand world. The AccuMark Platform is the industry leading software system for intelligent pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning. It helps increase productivity and accelerate time to market.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel & accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign & graphics. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

