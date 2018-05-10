Gerber's AccuPlan™ V11 Significantly Improves Design and Production Efficiency

AccuPlan is a powerful spread and cut planning tool that enhances production efficiencies and performance by up to 85 percent in automation process time.

Production Cost Reduction – AccuPlan imports cut work orders from the ERP system of your choice, streamlining the entire process by calculating marking and spreading solutions. It interfaces with AccuMark and AccuNest eliminating the need to manually perform tasks such as marker order entry, nesting and marker plot and cut files generation. In addition, digital cut tickets (including barcodes) are automatically submitted to the cutting room.

Material Cost Reduction – Fabric savings of 2 percent is realized quickly with AccuPlan's powerful algorithms and users can increase savings by 7 percent using different combinations of spreading and marking constraints. When combined with AccuNest, material savings could increase by up to 15 percent.

Increase Quality and Profits – AccuPlan helps to produce more and better products in less time and empowers design teams. Its powerful Comparison Results Report tool provides the means to analyze and choose the best cut plan solution to yield the overall savings not only on fabric utilization, but also on spreading and cutting labor time.

AccuPlan is an integrated part of the AccuMark Platform, which includes a family of products designed to help companies unleash creative vision and embrace their digital reality. The software is the industry-leading platform for intelligent pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning. It's part of Gerber Technology's Digital Solutions offering which includes a completely integrated suite of software and smart machine production systems with GERBERspreaders and GERBERcutters. Gerber's solutions are connecting global supply chains, increasing productivity and accelerating time to market.

