Gerber's ADA-Compliant Viper® Toilet Now Available as Part of a Convenient Toilet-in-a-Box Solution.

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber®, a leader in plumbing products across North America, is expanding its Viper® Toilet-in-a-Box product line to include an ADA-compliant option. The new bundle will include a Viper 1.28 gpf 12" Rough-in ErgoHeight™ Elongated Toilet, which meets the height and length requirements as specified in the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines (ADAAG).

"Our Viper toilets are one of the most reliable and in-demand products we stock," said Tony Favilla, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC. "It's a go-to choice for our plumbing customers, no matter how large or small the job. It only made sense to package the ADA-compliant Viper in a TIB kit. It makes the entire installation process so much more efficient for the customer - from estimating to purchasing to installation."

The Viper line of toilets, regarded as the professional's choice for "Set-It-and-Forget-It Performance," features a tall, narrow tank that optimizes flush speed, and quickly refills using the trusted, industry best Fluidmaster® 400A Fill Valve. The WaterSense® certified bowl includes powerful front rim jets and a fully glazed and optimized trapway to maintain a clean and sanitary bowl with every flush. Gerber's exclusive multi-point mounting system and non-corrosive solid brass tank-to-bowl bolts ensure ease of installation and long-lasting stability.

The complete Toilet-in-a-Box kit includes the Viper toilet bowl, tank, slow-close seat and cover, wax ring and floor bolts/nuts. Supply line is not included. The kits are available as of August of 2019.

Since 1932, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures has been a leading manufacturer of vitreous china plumbing fixtures, faucets, and fittings for the residential, commercial and hospitality construction markets. Gerber's comprehensive line of high-performance, high-efficiency and eco-friendly plumbing products are designed for the plumbing professional and are supported with Gerber's "Best-in-Class" customer service. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation and building best practices.

