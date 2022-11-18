GERD Awareness Week: More Than Simple Heartburn

IFFGD raises awareness about GERD and its impacts on an individual's quality of life

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) affects an estimated 18 to 28% of Americans, making it the most prevalent gastrointestinal (GI) disorder in the country. A recent population-based survey showed that 2 of 5 Americans reported having experienced GERD symptoms in the past, and 1 of 3 had symptoms in the past week. But not all heartburn is the same. It is important to distinguish simple, occasional heartburn from long-standing recurring heartburn. Frequent, worsening, or persistent heartburn signals that it's time to see your healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

GERD is a condition where stomach contents flow back (reflux) into the esophagus, causing troublesome symptoms and/or possible damage to the esophagus. Two common symptoms people may experience are heartburn and acid regurgitation (refluxed material into the mouth). Other symptoms may also occur. These include:

Difficulty or pain when swallowing

Excessive belching

The feeling of food sticking in the esophagus

Chronic sore throat or irritated Laryngitis

Inflammation of the gums

The erosion of tooth enamel

Morning hoarseness

A sour taste in the mouth

IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "Far too often people look for solutions which are the most feasible and accessible to treat reoccurring symptoms of GERD." Over time, people with chronic heartburn are at a greater risk for complications, including stricture or a potentially pre-cancerous disease that involves a cellular change in the esophagus called Barrett's esophagus. "It is important to speak with your healthcare provider first so they can check for complications and other possible causes of your symptoms," said Ceciel T. Rooker.

GERD Awareness Week is November 20-26, 2022. "The symptoms of GERD can be painful and often unpredictable. This year, we will raise awareness about GERD's impacts on the quality of life for many individuals," Ceciel T. Rooker. IFFGD will launch an awareness campaign that acknowledges what it is like to live with GERD – using the hashtags #GERDisReal and #GERDAwarenessWeek on social media platforms to amplify the voice of the patient community. To learn more about GERD, visit www.aboutGERD.org or follow this link to download GERD Awareness Week social images and media toolkit.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve patient outcomes by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.

