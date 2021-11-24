GERD Market Size to grow by USD 793.85 Mn | North America to emerge as largest market | Technavio

Know the exact market size, growth variance, and future growth opportunities in the global GERD market by purchasing our full report.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population and poor lifestyle patterns. However, increased preference for CAM will be hindering the market growth.

The overuse of medicines and dietary supplements will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the adverse effects of drugs are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The GERD market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class, the market is classified as antacid, PPI, H2 receptor antagonist drugs, and pro-kinetic drugs.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

The antacid segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the easy availability of antacid in the liquid form, as chewing gums or tablets is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The high prevalence of GERD, increasing preference for OTC medications, and the practice of self-medication among consumers are driving the growth of the GERD market in North America.

GERD Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 793.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

