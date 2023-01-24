GERD market size to increase by USD 908.49 million; North America to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GERD Market by Route of Administration, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 908.49 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GERD Market 2023-2027

By region, the global GERD market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing preference for OTC medications and the practice of self-medication among the population are driving the growth of the GERD market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The GERD market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bayer AG - The company offers GERD drugs such as abbott pantoprazole.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers GERD drugs such as esokem and omee.

Apotex Inc. - The company offers GERD drugs such as famotidine.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers GERD drugs such as nexium 20 mg.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, poor lifestyle patterns, and the overuse of medicines and dietary supplements. However, the increasing preference for complementary and alternative medicine CAM is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this GERD market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GERD market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GERD market vendors.

GERD Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 908.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., SRS Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Abbott Laboratories Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

