Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

Reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses in 1Q18, which corresponded to 4.0% of net sales, compared to 5.2% in 1Q17.

Financial leverage measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio falls to 2.7x as of March 31, 2018 .

Adjusted net income of R$ 451 million in 1Q18, with dividend distribution of R$136.1 million , equivalent to the amount distributed in the whole of 2017.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 1Q18 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on http://ri.gerdau.com/enu/s-6-enu.html?idioma=enu

The 1Q18 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website

http://ri.gerdau.com/static/enu/guia-modelagem.asp?idioma=enu

