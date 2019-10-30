Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

São Paulo, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

3Q19 Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA of R$1.5 billion with margin of 14.7% in 3Q19, excluding mainly the effects from the scheduled shutdown of Blast Furnace 1 at the Ouro Branco Mill in the Brazil BD.

with margin of 14.7% in 3Q19, excluding mainly the effects from the scheduled shutdown of Blast Furnace 1 at the Ouro Branco Mill in the Brazil BD. Free cash flow of R$1,888 million in 3Q19, the Company's second best quarterly cash flow ever.

in 3Q19, the Company's second best quarterly cash flow ever. EBITDA margin of the North America BD remains at 10.5% in 3Q19, in line with 3Q18.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) (B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) informs that it is filling today its 3Q19 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/notices-and-results/results-center#2019

