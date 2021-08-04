Gerdau S.A. - Consolidated Information

2Q21 Highlights

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) -- The consolidated EBITDA amounted R$ 5.9 billion in 2Q21, highest level ever for a quarter, with a margin of 30.8%.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.78x in the 2Q20 to 0.65x in the 2Q21, lowest level in 14 years.

Gerdau, in partnership with Shell, announced a future solar energy joint venture in the city of Brasilândia de Minas (MG). With a capacity of 190MW, the Aquarii park will also supply part of the clean energy to the company's steel production units, in line with the quest for energy self-sufficiency and the strategy of entering the renewable energy generation segment.

Additional Information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 2Q21 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 2Q21 Valuation Guide is also available at Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.

Related Links

www.gerdau.com.br

