GERDAU S.A. - CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q26 Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$3.4 billion in 2Q26, up 16% from 1Q26, with sequential growth across all the Company's reportable segments . Notably, North America accounted for 74% of the Company's Consolidated EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026.





(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$3.4 billion in 2Q26, up 16% from 1Q26, with . Notably, North America accounted for in the second quarter of 2026. Adjusted net income totaled R$1.5 billion , up 45% and 70% from 1Q26 and 2Q25, respectively. Both variations are explained by the dynamics of the Company's operating and financial results.





, up 45% and 70% from 1Q26 and 2Q25, respectively. Both variations are explained by the dynamics of the Company's operating and financial results. Investments (CAPEX) totaled R$1.0 billion in 2Q26, bringing year-to-date investments in 1H26 to 45% of the R$4.7 billion guidance for 2026.





R$1.0 billion in 2Q26, bringing year-to-date investments in 1H26 to 45% of the R$4.7 billion guidance for 2026. Return to shareholders: the Company approved a dividend distribution of R$0.23 per share , equivalent to R$451.3 million, to be paid as of September 11, 2026. Also, it continued to execute the 2026 Share Buyback Program , repurchasing 31% of the authorized shares in Gerdau S.A.





the Company approved a , equivalent to R$451.3 million, to be paid as of September 11, 2026. Also, it continued to execute the , repurchasing 31% of the authorized shares in Gerdau S.A. Gerdau has made progress in the acquisition of Dona Francisca Energética (DFESA), entering into agreements that could result in full ownership of the asset and increase the Company's self-generated energy to more than 50% of its energy consumption in Brazil.

Additional information

Gerdau S.A. informs that it is filling today its 2Q26 results at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and at the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), which are available at Gerdau's website. To access this document, please click on: https://ri.gerdau.com/en/notices-and-results/results-center/.

The 2Q26 Valuation Guide is also available on Gerdau's website.

https://ri.gerdau.com/en/financial-information/valuation-guide/

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.