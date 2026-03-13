GERDAU S.A. - FORM 20-F

SÃO PAULO , March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB, B3: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at http://sec.gov and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) at http://cvm.gov.br. The document is also available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ri.gerdau.com/en/.

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F by contacting the Investor Relations team via email at [email protected].

SOURCE Gerdau S.A.