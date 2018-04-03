GERDAU S.A. - Form 20-F

News provided by

Gerdau S.A.

17:20 ET

SÃO PAULO, 3 de abril de 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GERDAU S.A. (NYSE: GGB, BM&Fbovespa: GGBR3, GGBR4) hereby announces that the Form 20-F related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and is available at the Company's Investor Relations Website (www.gerdau.com/investidores).

Shareholders may request a free copy of the Form 20-F from the IR team by sending an email to inform@gerdau.com.br or by calling +55 11 3094-6300.

