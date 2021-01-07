Gerding Edlen Investment Management Announces Rebrand as The Green Cities Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerding Edlen Investment Management ("Gerding Edlen"), a real estate investment management firm, today announced it has rebranded as The Green Cities Company, reflecting the firm's continued and growing commitment to sustainability and launching a new era of real estate investment opportunities.

Since Gerding Edlen's founding of its investment management group in 2009, the firm has taken a socially responsible approach to real estate investment management, with a goal of acquiring, operating and developing vibrant properties that positively enhance communities, neighborhoods and the planet. Today, as a minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE), The Green Cities Company is building on these longstanding values through a new holistic approach to sustainable real estate investment management with its proprietary Green Cities Index (the "Index"). The Index is a unique framework designed to meaningfully enhance the way the firm acquires, manages and operates properties. Comprised of five key environmental, social and governance pillars, the Index evaluates the environmental impact, resiliency, climate change mitigation characteristics, diversity and inclusivity, as well as health and wellbeing benefits to identify potential improvements and drive shared prosperity.

The Green Cities Company manages a diverse portfolio, with real estate investment strategies including Value-Add, Core, Core Plus and Build-to-Core. From acquisition to disposition, the firm leverages a vertically integrated approach encompassing design, development, asset management and property management to enhance tenant retention, facilitate outperformance and drive investment value.

Under The Green Cities Company, the firm's current funds and investments will continue to be overseen and managed by the existing team, with Managing Partners Molly Bordonaro, Kelly Saito, Brent Gaulke and Patrick Wilde leading the firm. In conjunction with the rebrand, The Green Cities Company also announced that its Managing Partners—who have led the investment management business and the firm's Green Cities Funds since inception—have acquired the outstanding equity in the firm from its former Partners, further solidifying the team's alignment with investors.

"This rebrand is an exciting announcement as we continue to position the firm in a way that reflects our deeply-held commitment to executing on attractive investment opportunities that improve the communities in which we invest and provide tangible benefits for our tenants, team members and investors alike," said Ms. Bordonaro. "As we continue to grow our organization with a diverse team of exceptional talent at every level, we are poised to build on the success of the Gerding Edlen platform and enhance our impact. With fully integrated in-house expertise and expanded investment capabilities, The Green Cities Company will keep innovating to create positive impacts in the real estate industry."

"At The Green Cities Company, we firmly believe that a wide range of perspectives, a common commitment to innovation and continuous improvement across our portfolio have been key drivers of our success to date," said Mr. Saito. "We are thrilled to rebrand as The Green Cities Company in a way that is both fully aligned with our investor base and doubles down on our commitment to having a positive environmental and social impact. We look forward to executing on our vision and continuing to invest in a portfolio of world class, socially responsible assets and communities."

As part of the rebrand, The Green Cities Company has launched a new website. Please visit greencities.com to learn more.

About The Green Cities Company

The Green Cities Company has driven innovation in real estate investment management for over a decade through the confluence of environmental, social and investment value. With this forward-thinking strategy and fully integrated in-house expertise, the firm acquires, manages and develops office, mixed-use and multi-family assets. Deep experience in select U.S. markets, combined with meaningful attention to ESG considerations, positions The Green Cities Company for enhanced tenant retention and superior operations. This differentiated approach, along with disciplined risk management, encompasses the environmental footprint of an asset, the diversity and inclusivity of its community and the wellbeing and fulfillment of its occupants and neighbors. Each member of the team is dedicated to a resilient investment portfolio that yields results to the firm's investors, employees, tenants and communities.

Contacts:

Investment Inquiries

Molly Bordonaro

503-299-6000

[email protected] / [email protected]

Media Inquiries

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Hamilton / Julia Sottosanti

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE The Green Cities Company

Related Links

http://www.greencities.com

