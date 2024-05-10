Geri Halliwell-Horner Partners with Barbara Bush Foundation to Promote Family Literacy in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy recently partnered with author and entertainer Geri Halliwell-Horner for two days of literacy-focused events in Washington, D.C.

Barbara Bush Foundation Ambassador Geri Halliwell-Horner in conversation with journalist Helena Andrews-Dyer at the GeorgeTown Club in Washington, D.C. Photo by Paul Morigi Barbara Bush Foundation Ambassador Geri Halliwell-Horner in conversation with students at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C. Photo by Paul Morigi Doro Bush Koch, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Andrew Roberts, and Helena Andrews-Dyer at the book event hosted by the Barbara Bush Foundation. Photo by Paul Morigi.

Halliwell-Horner is an accomplished singer, writer, producer and actress who is widely recognized as "Ginger Spice," an original member of the record-breaking British pop group the Spice Girls. A longtime advocate for literacy in the U.K. through her work as an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society, Halliwell-Horner has expanded her outreach into the U.S. by working with the Barbara Bush Foundation to raise awareness of literacy issues in the U.S. and encourage families nationwide to connect through reading.

During her two days in Washington, D.C., Halliwell-Horner participated in events including:

A visit to Holy Trinity School, where she interacted with and inspired young readers of her most recent book, the New York Times bestselling " Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen"





bestselling " & the Falcon Queen" Meetings with members of Congress and key staff on Capitol Hill, including the offices of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , Representative Brian Fitzpatrick and Representative Debbie Dingell , where Halliwell-Horner spoke about the importance of family literacy





, Representative and Representative , where Halliwell-Horner spoke about the importance of family literacy A book event featuring Halliwell-Horner in conversation with award-winning author and Washington Post reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer , held at the GeorgeTown Club

"I am so inspired by the Barbara Bush Foundation," said Halliwell-Horner. "I've seen the power of literacy and what it can do. I know for a fact that it improves the economy and it helps families nationwide. It's my absolute pleasure to support the Foundation in this work."

"We couldn't be more grateful to Geri for taking time to promote the importance of family literacy in our nation's capital this week," said Andrew Roberts, the Barbara Bush Foundation's interim president and CEO. "Geri is truly a force of nature, and I believe she left every single person she encountered here – from elementary schoolers to members of Congress – with a better understanding of the issue and its impact."

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

