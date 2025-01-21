Geriatric Care Services Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.03 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Geriatric Care Services Market Size and Forecast," Designed for industry leaders, healthcare providers, and senior care innovators. The report provides in-depth insights into the market dynamics, emerging trends, and growth drivers shaping this critical industry.

LEWES, Del., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global geriatric population is growing rapidly, according to a World Health Organization report published in September 2024, the global population aged 60 and up is expected to double from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion in 2050. This demographic shift is fueling demand for tailored care services, creating lucrative opportunities across the healthcare, insurance, and caregiving sectors.

Key Insights of the Report Include:

Market Size & Forecast: Detailed analysis of the current market valuation and projections through 2024 to 2031, helping businesses strategize their long-term plans.

Trends & Innovations: Exploration of technological advancements and service innovations driving growth in geriatric care.

Segment Insights: Comprehensive breakdown of market segments, including home care, institutional care, and adult day care services.

Regional Analysis: Deep dive into growth patterns across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions.

: Deep dive into growth patterns across , , , and other key regions. Competitive Landscape: Profiling of leading players and an analysis of strategies that give them a competitive edge.

Why This Report Matters?

Healthcare Providers seeking to expand their service offerings.

seeking to expand their service offerings. Senior Care Innovators aiming to align with consumer preferences and market demands.

aiming to align with consumer preferences and market demands. Investors and Venture Capitalists evaluating high-potential growth sectors.

evaluating high-potential growth sectors. Government Agencies planning infrastructure and policy frameworks for aging populations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~7.98% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product Type

Service

Application REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Octapharma AG CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Geriatric Care Services Market Overview

Rapidly Aging Global Population: The growing older population worldwide is a major driver of the Geriatric Care Services Market. With the number of people aged 60 and older predicted to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050, the demand for specialized care services is increasing rapidly. This trend opens up lucrative potential for suppliers of home care, assisted living, and institutional care. Organizations that invest in scalable and creative solutions will profit from robust growth, placing themselves as leaders in a rapidly expanding market.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer's, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease among the elderly is driving up demand for geriatric care services. This tendency demands comprehensive medical and non-medical support systems, which promote innovation and collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Stakeholders in the Geriatric Care Services Market who match their services to address these needs will gain market share and drive long-term profitability.

Advancements in Home-Based Healthcare Technology: Remote monitoring, telemedicine, and wearable gadgets have transformed the Geriatric Care Services Market. These advances improve care accessibility and efficiency while lowering costs, establishing home-based care as a viable alternative to traditional institutional settings. Companies that integrate these technologies into their service portfolios are poised to attract a bigger consumer base and achieve sustained growth in a tech-driven environment.

Market Restraint:

High Cost of Geriatric Care Services: The rising cost of geriatric care services presents a considerable barrier, especially for low-income households. Institutional care, in-home services, and specialized therapies are frequently out of reach for the average consumer, restricting market penetration. To overcome this hurdle and drive market expansion, players in the Geriatric Care Services Market must address cost-effectiveness through novel pricing structures and insurance agreements.

Workforce Shortages in Senior Care: A key constraint in the Geriatric Care Services Market is a lack of skilled caregivers. The growing demand for aged care exceeds the supply of skilled experts, resulting in service gaps and quality concerns. Companies that engage in worker training, development, and retention methods can alleviate this difficulty, assuring consistent service delivery and promoting themselves as trustworthy partners in senior care.

Limited Awareness and Accessibility: Limited knowledge of geriatric care services and limited infrastructure in rural and disadvantaged areas impede market expansion. Many families are unaware of creative alternatives or lack access to the essential resources. Organizations in the Geriatric Care Services Market must focus on outreach, education, and regional expansion to bridge these gaps, boosting market reach and consumer engagement.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Geriatric Care Services Market due to its aging population, strong healthcare infrastructure, and widespread awareness of elder care services. Europe follows suit, with considerable government funding for elderly welfare. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by a large senior population and more healthcare investment. Regional dominance influences competitive strategy, with significant firms focusing on specialized offers to fulfill various demographic and economic needs.

Key Players

The "Global Geriatric Care Services Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Octapharma AG.

Geriatric Care Services Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented market into Product Type, Service, Application and Geography.

Geriatric Care Services Market, by Product Type: Housing & Assistive Devices Pharmaceuticals





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Service: Homecare Institutional Care





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Application: Respiratory Diseases Diabetes Osteoporosis Heart Diseases





Geriatric Care Services Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico



Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



