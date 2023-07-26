Geriatric Medicines Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2022 to 2027|Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The geriatric medicines market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 44.85 billion. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The rising geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth. Globally, people are facing health consequences, such as stroke and diabetes, due to a lack of physical activity and unhealthy diets, resulting in significant medical challenges. Moreover, these health issues are more prevalent among the elderly compared to the younger population. Additionally, reduced organ function also raises susceptibility to infections. Geriatric medicines are effective in treating these health problems and providing appropriate care for the elderly population. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Sanofi are among some of the major market participants.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers geriatric medicines such as Quetiapine.

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers geriatric medicines such as Immunology HUMIRA, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers geriatric medicines such as ABECMA, ABRAXANE, and BARACLUDE.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Geriatric Medicines Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rise in therapeutic approaches is a major trend in the market. The growth in therapeutic approaches for emotional and psychiatric disorders in older adults, such as depression, has contributed to the overall expansion. For example, geriatric group therapy has proven effective in reducing social isolation and providing support and camaraderie for older individuals. Additionally, the support from the healthcare system and regulatory authorities in establishing a supportive framework with necessary resources has further bolstered the adoption of these therapeutic approaches. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The side effects of geriatric medicines are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The long-term use of geriatric medicines can lead to serious side effects, including headaches, confusion, dizziness, and fluctuations in weight (weight loss or weight gain). These adverse effects present a considerable challenge when considering the extended usage of geriatric medicines, often leading to low patient preference for such treatments. Hence, these side effects are expected to restrict the geriatric medicines market during the forecast period.

Geriatric Medicines Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Geriatric Medicines Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Type

Analgesics



Antidiabetics



Antihypertensives



Statins



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of the World (ROW)

The market share growth by the hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Analgesics, including aspirin, opioids, and paracetamol, are extensively utilized worldwide for their remarkable pain relief properties. Paracetamol has gained widespread popularity for use as first-line therapy for treating pain conditions and is among the most frequently prescribed medications in the US, thanks to recommendations from health organizations on a global scale. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to several factors such as early adoption of analgesics such as aspirin, opioids, and paracetamol, as well as the high awareness among the susceptible population about the importance of timely treatment. Furthermore, the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region has played a key role in promoting market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies, a rise in FDA drug approvals, and substantial healthcare expenditure are also key factors contributing to the market's expansion.

The orthodontic market is estimated to grow by USD 8,397.57 million at a CAGR of 17.13% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (supplies and instruments), end-user segment (dental clinics, hospitals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The high prevalence of oral disorders is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The statin market is estimated to grow by USD 2,676.61 million at a CAGR of 3.36% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital, clinics, and others), type (synthetic statin and natural statin), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Geriatric Medicines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Sanofi Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

