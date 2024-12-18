Germ Cell Tumors Market to Register Significant Growth at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the germ cell tumors market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the approval of specialized therapies for GCT and anticipated greater patients getting access to treatment across the world. Some key players such as Exelixis (Cabozantinib), Daiichi Sankyo (DS-9606), and HiFiBiO Therapeutics (HFB200301) are investigating their candidates to treat GCT in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Germ Cell Tumors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, germ cell tumors emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Germ Cell Tumors Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for germ cell tumors in the 7MM is expected to reach ~ USD 630 million by 2034.

by 2034. Cabozantinib is expected to garner the largest market share of USD 129 million in the US by 2034, followed closely by DS-9606a , with a market share of USD 63 million .

is expected to garner the largest market share of in the US by 2034, followed closely by , with a market share of . The incidence of GCT is around 26,000 cases in the 7MM in 2023.

cases in the 7MM in 2023. Leading germ cell tumors companies such as AstraZeneca, Exelixis, Pfizer, Xencor, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and others are developing novel germ cell tumors drugs that can be available in the germ cell tumors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel germ cell tumors drugs that can be available in the germ cell tumors market in the coming years. The promising germ cell tumor therapies in the pipeline include Cabozantinib, Talazoparib, XmAb541, DS-9606a, and HFB200301, among others.

Germ Cell Tumors Overview

Germ cell tumors are a rare type of growth that originates from germ cells, the cells responsible for developing into sperm in males and eggs in females. These tumors can be benign or malignant and often develop in the gonads, but they can also arise in other areas of the body, such as the abdomen, chest, or brain.

The exact cause of germ cell tumors is not always clear, but genetic and environmental factors may play a role. Some known risk factors include abnormal development of the gonads, family history of similar conditions, and certain inherited syndromes.

Germ cell tumor symptoms depend on the tumor's location and size. Common signs include swelling or a mass in the affected area, abdominal or chest pain, difficulty breathing (in cases of tumors in the chest), or hormonal changes. In some cases, the tumors may cause symptoms such as fatigue or unexplained weight loss.

Germ cell tumor diagnosis typically involves a combination of imaging studies, blood tests to measure tumor markers like alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) or beta-human chorionic gonadotropin (β-hCG), and biopsy or surgical removal of the tumor to determine its nature. Early detection and treatment are crucial for improving outcomes, with therapies including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or a combination of these approaches.

Germ Cell Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The germ cell tumors epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current germ cell tumors patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The germ cell tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of GCT

Type-specific Incident Cases of GCT

Sub-type specific Cases of Gonadal GCT

Age-specific Cases of GCT

Gender-specific Incident Cases of GCTs

Total Incident Cases of GCTs by Stage

Total Treatable Cases of GCT

Line-wise Treatable Cases of GCT

Germ Cell Tumors Treatment Market

The treatment approach for germ cell tumors depends on the tumor type, whether ovarian or testicular. Surgery, followed by chemotherapy and sometimes radiation therapy, forms the cornerstone of GCT management. For recurrent testicular cancer, a chemotherapy combination of ifosfamide (Ifex), paclitaxel (Taxol), and cisplatin (Platinol) has proven highly effective. Notably, testicular cancers were among the first cancers successfully treated with radiation or chemotherapy.

Over 80% of patients with metastatic germ cell tumors achieve a cure with cisplatin-based chemotherapy, typically the bleomycin, etoposide, and cisplatin (BEP) regimen, combined with surgery for residual disease. However, only about 25% of patients who relapse attain long-term survival after second-line cisplatin-based therapy, often using the vinblastine, ifosfamide, and cisplatin (VeIP) regimen.

BEP remains the standard first-line chemotherapy for GCTs, effective in both seminomas and nonseminomas. This regimen capitalizes on cisplatin's DNA-damaging properties, etoposide's inhibition of DNA synthesis, and bleomycin's ability to induce DNA strand breaks, resulting in high cure rates. Treatment typically involves 3 to 4 cycles, tailored to disease stage and risk factors.

Advancements in surgical techniques, rising incidence rates, and improved post-surgical outcomes have increased the demand for surgical interventions, driving growth in the broader GCT treatment market.

Germ Cell Tumors Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Durvalumab + Tremelimumab: AstraZeneca

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

Talazoparib: Pfizer

XmAb541: Xencor, Inc.

DS-9606a: Daiichi Sankyo

HFB200301: HiFiBiO Therapeutics

Germ Cell Tumors Market Dynamics

The germ cell tumors market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Platinum-based chemotherapy, such as the BEP regimen, is highly effective in treating both early and advanced-stage germ cell tumors, while surgical interventions like orchiectomy or oophorectomy also contribute significantly to successful outcomes. Biomarkers such as AFP, hCG, and LDH play a crucial role in diagnosis, staging, and monitoring treatment response, facilitating enhanced clinical decision-making and personalized care.

Ongoing research into the genetic and molecular drivers of GCTs holds promise for developing highly effective, less toxic therapies, particularly for refractory or relapsed cases. Furthermore, identifying and validating new biomarkers could improve diagnosis, risk stratification, and relapse detection, advancing personalized treatment approaches for patients, including those with non-secretory tumors.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of germ cell tumors, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the germ cell tumors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the germ cell tumors market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the germ cell tumors market. Platinum-based chemotherapy is highly effective but is associated with significant acute toxicities, such as nephrotoxicity and ototoxicity, as well as long-term effects like secondary malignancies, which can severely impact the quality of life, particularly for young survivors. Additionally, approximately 10–15% of patients develop resistance to first-line therapies, leaving them with few effective options, as salvage treatments are often toxic and have limited success rates.

The emergence of resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy, especially in advanced or metastatic cases, poses a significant challenge, threatening the high cure rates associated with GCTs. Furthermore, the cost of advanced therapies, including novel drugs and long-term survivorship care, places a substantial financial burden on patients and healthcare systems, potentially limiting access to effective treatments.

Moreover, germ cell tumor treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, germ cell tumors market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact germ cell tumors market growth.

Germ Cell Tumors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Germ Cell Tumors Market CAGR 5.5 % Germ Cell Tumors Market Size by 2034 ~USD 630 Million Key Germ Cell Tumors Companies AstraZeneca, Exelixis, Pfizer, Xencor, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Germ Cell Tumors Therapies Durvalumab + Tremelimumab, Cabozantinib, Talazoparib, XmAb541, DS-9606a, HFB200301, and others

Scope of the Germ Cell Tumors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Germ Cell Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies

Germ Cell Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies Germ Cell Tumors Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Germ Cell Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Germ Cell Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Germ Cell Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Germ Cell Tumors (GCTs) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of GCT by Therapies in 2023 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of GCT by Therapies in 2034 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of GCT 7.2.1 Gonadal GCT 7.2.2 Extragonadal GCT 7.3 Germ Cell Tumors: From a Developmental Perspective 7.4 Molecular Features of GCT Precursors 7.4.1 Genomics of TGCTs 7.4.2 Genomic Landscape of PMGCTs 7.5 Sign and Symptoms 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of GCT in the 7MM 8.4 Total Treatable Patient Pool of GCT in the 7MM 8.5 Total Treatable Cases of GCT by Line of Therapy in the 7MM 8.6 The United States 8.6.1 Total Incidence Cases of GCT in the United States 8.6.2 Type-specific Incidence Cases of GCT in the United States 8.6.3 Age-specific Cases of GCT in the United States 8.6.4 Sub-type specific Cases of Gonadal GCT in the United States 8.6.5 Gender-specific Incidence Cases of GCTs in the United States 8.6.6 Total Incident Cases of GCTs by Stage in the United States 8.6.7 Total Treatable Cases of GCT in the United States 8.6.8 Total Treatable Cases of GCT by Line of Therapy in the Unites States 8.7 EU4 and the UK 8.7.1 Total Incidence Cases of GCT in EU4 and the UK 8.7.2 Type specific Incidence Cases of GCT in EU4 and the UK 8.7.3 Age-specific Cases of GCT in EU4 and the UK 8.7.4 Sub-type specific Cases of Gonadal GCT in the United States 8.7.5 Gender-specific Incidence Cases of GCTs in EU4 and the UK 8.7.6 Total Incident Cases of GCTs by Stage in EU4 and the UK 8.7.7 Total Treatable Cases of GCT in EU4 and the UK 8.7.8 Total Treatable Cases of GCT by Line of Therapy in EU4 and the UK 8.8 Japan 8.8.1 Total Incidence Cases of GCT in Japan 8.8.2 Type specific Incidence Cases of GCT in Japan 8.8.3 Age-specific Cases of GCT in Japan 8.8.4 Sub-type specific Cases of Gonadal GCT in Japan 8.8.5 Gender-specific Incidence Cases of GCTs in Japan 8.8.6 Total Incident Cases of GCTs by Stage in Japan 8.8.7 Total Treatable Cases of GCT in Japan 8.8.8 Total Treatable Cases of GCT by Line of Therapy in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Durvalumab + Tremelimumab: AstraZeneca 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Clinical Development 10.2.3 Safety and efficacy 10.3 Cabozantinib: Exelixis 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Clinical Development 10.3.3 Safety and efficacy 10.4 Talazoparib: Pfizer 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Clinical Development 10.5 XmAb541: Xencor, Inc. 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.5.3 Clinical Development 10.6 DS-9606a: Daiichi Sankyo 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Clinical Development 10.6.3 Safety and Efficacy 10.7 HFB200301: HiFiBiO Therapeutics 10.7.1 Product Description 10.7.2 Clinical Development 10.7.3 Safety and efficacy 11 Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Cost Assumptions 11.5 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.6 The 7MM Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of GCT in the 7MM 11.6.2 Total Market Size of GCT by therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States 11.7.1 Total Market Size of GCT in the United States 11.7.2 Total Market size of GCT by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK 11.8.1 Total Market Size of GCT in EU4 and the UK 11.8.2 Total Market Size of GCT by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Japan 11.9.1 Total Market Size of GCT in Japan 11.9.2 Total Market Size of GCT by Therapies in Japan 12 KOL Views 13 SWOT Analysis 14 Unmet Needs 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 United States 15.1.1 Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.2.1 Germany 15.2.2 France 15.2.3 Italy 15.2.4 Spain 15.2.5 United Kingdom 15.3 Japan 15.3.1 MHLW 16 Appendix 16.1 Bibliography 16.2 Report Methodology 17 DelveInsight Capabilities 18 Disclaimer

