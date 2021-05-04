Germ Shield Pro™ Introductions the World's First and only EPA List N Approved Antimicrobial Agent & Disinfectant for use Against SARS-CoV-2, the Coronavirus that causes (COVID-19)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LLC established 2018/Germ Shield Pro™ Traditional disinfectants have great limitations. Once a disinfectant is applied to surfaces, they are active in killing germs for up to 10 minutes called (Dwell time).

So, what happens after 11 minutes? That is when surfaces are once again vulnerable to dangerous pathogen cross-contamination.

Germ Shield Pros' cutting-edge technology provides a solution to this major problem. Their disinfection/antimicrobial service delivers continuous microbial protection.

A single treatment, provides homes and/or businesses protection 24/7 from dangerous microbes for up to 90 days, by inhibiting the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, allergens, mold, & odors, while simultaneously sanitizing the air with their medical grade air purification systems. "We're going to revolutionize the way people think about sanitizing and protection protocols used against harmful pathogens with game changing proactive technology ."

-Steve Eichenholz -Regional Director/President

Step 1-Deep Disinfection & Sanitizing:

Hospital grade non-toxic, disinfectant/sanitizer- EPA Registered & NSF-approved certified D2 safe (no rinse required) on food-contact surfaces sanitizer. It kills up to 99.999% of Bacteria, Viruses, including: Corona (COVID-19), H1N1; MRSA; Norovirus; HIV; Legionella; Pseudomonas aeruginosa; Hepatitis A, B, C; Ebola virus; E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria among hundreds of other germs. No harsh chemicals, hypo-allergenic & Eco-Friendly.

Step 2-Antimicrobial Protection for up to 90-days:

Powerful Antimicrobial EPA Registered non-toxic germicide shield that forms a covalent (molecular bond) to porous & non-porous surfaces up to 90 days. This creates a layer of spikes that mechanically kills microbes by piercing the outer cell's wall, rupturing their cell membrane, then shocking microbial like a bug zapper. No harsh chemicals, Eco friendly.

Our technicians apply treatment with Electrostatic sprays, for full 360° coverage.

Air Filtration Purification

Medical rated air purifiers systems constructed with HEPA- (H13), Ultraviolet-light (254nm), negative ions, active carbon, cold catalyst, & molecular sieve technologies for 99.97% air filtration.

Certified Germ Free™ Signage, Provided by Germ Shield Pro

Houses/Apartments

Retail Stores

Doctor/Dental Offices

Hospitals/Clinics

Restaurants/Bars

Offices/Malls

Assisted/Nursing Facilities

Daycare/Schools

Physical Therapy

Gyms/Spas/Salons

Hotels/Motels

Places of Worship

Agriculture, Poultry Facilities

Transportation

Products sold: 5 case minimum.

Hand Sanitizers, 8-hour lasting, gel-free, moisturizing spray.

Our DEFENDER EPA List N Approved Antimicrobial Agent / Disinfection.

Patented and manufactured in the USA, registered & approved by the Environmental Protection Agency

Service: www.GermShieldPro.com, Facebook

Products: www.GermShieldProDefender.com

