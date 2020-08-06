Germ Tech Offers KN95 Filtering Respirator Face Masks to Help Protect Against Virus Contamination

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic remains entrenched in the United States, demand for effective and comfortable face masks continues to climb. To meet the current and future needs, Creative Home Ideas/YMF, an American company with 35 years of experience in developing and manufacturing, has launched a new division, Germ Tech, offering high quality personal protective equipment to businesses and consumers.

Germ Tech ergonomically shaped KN95 personal protective respirator masks captures over 95 percent of bacterial microns and particulates in the air.

According to Yaron Shemesh, CEO of Creative Home Ideas, "We created this division as a result of having to search for high quality PPE to keep our employees safe. After much research we discovered that not all PPE is created equally. To help keep our employees safe we decided to develop and rigorously test our own superior high-quality protection products and then share them with other businesses around the country."

Germ Tech specializes in KN95 personal protective respirator masks, a more secure fitting, filtering face mask that captures over 95 percent of bacterial microns and particulates in the air. In addition to their superior defense against virus contamination, the KN95 respirator masks are ergonomically shaped so that they don't feel as claustrophobic as other masks and don't press against the wearer's mouth when talking.

The Germ Tech KN95 respirator face masks are rigorously tested and manufactured at an FDA-certified facility and feature five layers of protection and efficient filtering. An ear-loop design and adjustable nose clip ensure the masks fit securely to the face and are comfortable for both adults and children. In addition to KN95 face respirator masks, Germ Tech also offers 3-ply disposable face masks that can be customized with company logos along with DailyGard 70% ethyl alcohol gel hand sanitizers and Fourplus 75% alcohol gel hand sanitizers. Sanitizing wipes and reusable face masks are coming soon.

While 3-ply disposable face masks afford a basic level of protection and enhance social distancing, the KN95 respirator face masks are strongly recommended for those who work in close proximity to others due to their more secured fit and extra levels of filtration. The masks are a smart solution for dental offices, personal care salons, teachers and schools, construction workers, manufacturers, hospitality industry, health and fitness clubs, and a variety of other businesses. Companies can purchase the masks in bulk; wholesale discounts are available. Buyers also can set up an account for easy checkout on repeat orders. All orders ship within 24-48 hours from the USA.

"KN95 respirator face masks also offer enhanced protection for social distancing, traveling with public transportation and in congested areas like grocery stores, retail shops, parks, or city streets. While 3-ply masks keep others safe from your germs and are perfect for everyday customers, businesses and employees in high exposure settings should be investing in a higher level of protection like the KN95's," Shemesh concluded.

More detailed product information, including pricing, product testing results, and tutorials on correct usage, is available on the Germ Tech website, Germ Tech.

Headquartered in NYC, Creative Home Ideas is a 35-year-old family owned business manufacturing and distributing high quality bedroom and bath linens, kitchen textiles, accent rugs and pillows and personal protective equipment. Every design is thoughtfully created to add color, texture, and ready-to-wear style to your home.

We are always looking ahead for dynamic ways to enhance your shopping and decorating experience. Our current assortment of exclusive soft goods brands includes Nautica, French Connection Home, Laura Ashley®, Juicy Couture, Germ Tech, Jean Pierre® New York, Oliver Brown London, Juliet Paris, and Boho Living. Shop for our products in major department stores, bedding and bath specialty stores, and online shopping sites.

