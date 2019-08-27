German American Bank to Deploy Leading Compliance and Regulatory Technology by 360factors

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- German American Bank will be deploying 360factors' flagship platform, Predict360™. The bank will be employing compliance management, regulatory change management, document management, and audit management, along with regulatory and business intelligence tools. German American bank was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. 360factors is an industry thought leader involving GRC solutions, pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to empower companies to manage compliance and risk.



"We are growing at a fast pace and wanted a platform that will be able to serve our growing needs," said Crystal Barnes, Regulatory Compliance Specialist at German American Bank. "With growth comes an increasing number of clients, locations, and business lines, and we wanted to maintain our high levels of quality service, which meant we needed technology that will allow us to collaborate easily and maintain the high levels of compliance we are known for. Deploying Predict360 is another step by us towards becoming a more streamlined and efficient organization."



"We specialize in helping banks with a vision of growth, and that made German American the perfect partner for us," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors, Inc. "Our technology will streamline compliance processes, automate compliance control workflow, and bring increased visibility for the board of German American Bank as they continue to grow and prosper."



As a GRC solutions leader within the banking, financial services and FinTech industries, 360factors Inc. continues to develop relationships with companies of all sizes looking to remove obstacles of inefficiency and bring about an effective and efficient governance, risk and compliance solution that meets the ever-changing demands of their business.

About 360factors

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate productivity, innovation and profitability by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a NASDAQ-traded (symbol: GABC) bank holding company based in Jasper, Indiana since 1910. Through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, the company operates 67 banking locations in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties as well as Owensboro, Bowling Green, Franklin and Lexington, Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.). Visit https://germanamerican.com/ for more information.

