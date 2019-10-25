German and Swiss Companies Seek Cloud and Data Center Services to Grow their Businesses

FRANKFURT and ZÜRICH, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise customers in Germany and Switzerland are looking for cloud and data center providers that can help them become more agile and create new business opportunities, according to two reports published recently by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Reports — one focused on Germany, the other on Switzerland — see the cloud and data center markets in each country growing quickly, as the number of managed service providers that build or maintain public cloud partnerships expands.

"Digital transformation is not showing any signs whatsoever of slowing down," said Friedrich Löer, ISG partner in Germany. "A major part of the European market growth is feeding off a robust IaaS market, in which hybrid and multi-cloud solutions represent typical choices."

In both countries, large service providers are increasingly managing extensive public and hybrid cloud environments along with hyperscale services, according to both reports. These large providers are continuously building up their market shares with expansion of their portfolios, certifications with technology partners and corporate takeovers.

The so-called DACH economic region, including Germany, Switzerland and Austria, has about 1,000 cloud or data center service providers, and about 5 million medium-sized companies that need their services, the reports note. The reports find increasing demand for high network performance, fueled by an increasing number of companies that require faster data services, with latencies of 35 milliseconds or less.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 88 providers across six quadrants: Managed Services for the Midmarket, Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Containers as a Service, Managed Hosting for the Midmarket, Managed Hosting for Large Accounts and Colocation Services.

The report names Atos, Capgemini, DXC Technology, IBM, PlusServer, QSC and Deutsche Telekom (TSI) as leaders in three quadrants and Accenture, Arvato Systems, Axians, CANCOM, CGI, Claranet, DATAGROUP, Rackspace and Deutsche Telekom (TDG) as leaders in two. All for One Group, Computercenter, Cyrus One, Dimension Data (NTT), Equinix, e-shelter, Fujitsu, Interxion, ITENOS, Syntax Systems (FIT), Telehouse and Wipro are leaders in one quadrant.

Meanwhile, the 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 65 providers across five quadrants: Managed Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Containers as a Service, Managed Hosting and Colocation Services.

The report names Swisscom as a leader in all five quadrants, while Atos, IBM and T-Systems are named leaders in four. Accenture, EveryWare and Netcloud are leaders in three quadrants, and Avectris, DXC Technology, MTF and UMB are leaders in two. Abraxes, Bechtle Steffen, Capgemini, Equinix, e-shelter, Green Datacenter, Interxion, Safehost, Symantec and United Security Providers are all named leaders in one quadrant.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services & Solutions Reports for Germany and Switzerland are available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

