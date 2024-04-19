German Business Leaders Praise Chongqing's Industrial Base, Seek Further Cooperation

CHONGQING, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - On April 14, an economic delegation comprising top executives from leading German companies such as Siemens, Mercedes Benz, and BMW arrived in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the afternoon, the delegation held talks with Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee and Mayor of Chongqing Municipal People's Government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz experienced the assembly of hydrogen power modules in Bosch Hydrogen Powertrain Systems (Chongqing) Co Ltd on April 14. (Photo/ Kenny Dong)

During the meeting, chairpersons and CEOs from eleven German companies offered opinions and suggestions on enhancing practical cooperation with Chongqing.

The executives praised Chongqing for its economic and social progress, highlighting its excellent living conditions and substantial market potential.

They expressed a keen interest in establishing partnerships in the digital economy, green and low-carbon development, modern manufacturing, and technological innovation.

After the meeting, the delegation visited Testbed 2, a local art venue in Chongqing. They toured a cultural and creative shop that showcased various items, including clothing, postcards, and brooches, all reflecting the unique city culture.

In an interview with Bridging News, Mr. Oliver Zipse, Chairman of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, shared his pride in BMW's long-term relationship with Chongqing.

He said Chongqing is an important market, particularly for their new electric vehicles. They are eager to expand cooperation with the city.

Mr. Ola Källenius, Chairman of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, commended Chongqing for its economic strength and solid industrial foundation.

He remarked that Chongqing is a lively and industrial city. It's one of the economic engines in China.

He highlighted that Chongqing has one of the largest industrial clusters in China, featuring numerous supply bases. "It's impossible not to do business with Chongqing," he added.

Additionally, the delegation enjoyed Chongqing's unique tourism and cultural offerings. Dr. Roland Emil Busch, Chairman of Siemens AG, shared his appreciation for Chinese cuisine.

Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, purchased two creative product brooches even using WeChat Pay, a popular mobile payment method in China.

SOURCE iChongqing