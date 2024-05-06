German car manufacturer visits HoneyNaps, a South Korean sleep tech company, to develop new automotive healthcare applications

Monitoring biosignals for both drivers and passengers - Analyzing and diagnosing with FDA-approved algorithm

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the rapid advancement in automobile healthcare and digital healthcare markets, global car manufacturers are racing to adopt cutting edge healthcare technologies for in-vehicle driver health monitoring.

According to global market research firm Precedence Research, the global automotive healthcare system market is continuing to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 32% since 2022. By 2027, this value is projected to reach around $10 Billion USD.

HoneyNaps’ automotive healthcare solution, ‘SOMNUM’

HoneyNaps, a company specializing in AI-powered sleep data analysis and diagnosis, recently received a visit from the German headquarters of a major car manufacturer, during which they presented their sleep analysis technology entitled "Healthy Sleep in Cars".

HoneyNaps' technological prowess and credibility were bolstered last August with FDA approval for their AI-powered sleep disease analysis algorithm 'SOMNUM'. The recent meeting with the German car manufacturer served as a preliminary technical discussion to introduce their AI algorithm to the development of automotive healthcare solutions. These solutions are envisioned to focus on advanced sensing and analysis of both the drivers' and passengers' conditions.

Global car manufacturers are actively unveiling concept cars equipped with relaxation zones as part of future healthcare technology, using a variety of sensors to support drivers and passengers in maintaining optimal well-being until they reach their destinations.

Volvo has showcased the '360c', a self-driving concept car featuring a bedroom style interior, with the goal of releasing this product in the 2030s. The design proposes a novel concept with a suite of features, including fully reclinable chairs, pillows, blankets, and an adjustable lighting system for enhanced sleep quality.

BMW has unveiled the Mini 'Urbanaut', embodying an innovative vision for the future of mobility spaces. The car interior features a relaxation zone akin to a cafe, rather than your average car. The seats are reconfigurable, swiveling to face each other and connecting to form a bed-like surface.

Pininfarina in Italy has showcased 'Teorema', featuring a house-like interior and aura using the advantages of electric car floor plans, which are compact, flat and expansive. The second-row seats fold flat, connecting with the third row to form a bed-like surface, and the continental smart glass converts the rear interior into a semi-transparent space with a cozy ambiance for napping.

Toyota and Ford have also implemented heartbeat measuring sensors to their steering wheels and car seats. They are designed to trigger automatic deceleration and braking as well as send rest and medical action alerts based on the driver's condition. All these technologies are advanced developments, specifically designed for the growing demographic of older drivers. This includes an automated messaging system that guides a safe vehicle stop in the event of a driver blackout, protecting all drivers and passengers from potentially fatal events.

Sean HA(Tae Kyoung Ha), President of HoneyNaps USA states, "The automotive healthcare technology is at the forefront of convergence with cutting-edge innovative technical capabilities, alongside self-driving technologies. We are proud that our sleep technologies are being considered for integration within this field", adding, "We anticipate widespread adoption of our sleep technologies within the automotive market".

