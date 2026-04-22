DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Phoenix Contact stand this morning at the opening of Hannover Messe. The head of state was welcomed by CEO Dirk Görlitzer, COO Ulrich Leidecker and the General Manager of the Brazilian subsidiary, Cesar Almeida. Görlitzer emphasized production in Germany as a central cornerstone of the corporate strategy. However, the competitiveness of the business location is an indispensable prerequisite for this. The electrification of industry and society, currently the greatest challenge and opportunity, requires the consistent expansion of the necessary energy infrastructure. As this requires over 100,000 control cabinets in Europe alone, control cabinet building must become more efficient through digitalization and automation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Phoenix Contact at the Hannover Messe

Economic development

The Phoenix Contact Group has started 2026 with strong growth momentum. The first quarter saw positive business development worldwide compared to the previous year. The continued high demand in the core markets provides a solid basis for further development and reflects the company's sustainable orientation. An increase in sales of well over ten percent worldwide in the first quarter compared to the previous year confirms the company's strong market position, even if exchange rate developments are dampening growth in euros. "We will continue to analyze the overall economic development worldwide in a targeted manner, also with a view to the current trouble spots, and push ahead with our measures to strengthen the company's development in the core markets in a focused manner in order to strengthen our corporate position," emphasizes Ulrich Leidecker.

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SOURCE Phoenix Contact Middle East