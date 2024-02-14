German ClimateTech Company econnext AG Launches Private Placement to Accredited Investors in United States on the Invest.Green platform

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- econnext AG, the German parent of a group of operating climate tech companies, today announced a private placement to accredited investors in the United States. econnext represents a unique opportunity for a diversified climate tech investment.

The activities of the econnext group range from energy storage to solar roof tiles, from high-tech solar panel recycling to off-grid energy, and from green investing to carbon removal technologies and electric vehicle charging.

Invest.Green will be the platform for this private placement. econnext has been a founding member alongside Toyota since January 2023. For more details on the offering, please visit: Invest.Green

With an investment strategy similar to Berkshire Hathaway, econnext holds, steers, finances and supports the group's operating companies. econnext aims to create large scale synergies and decarbonization opportunities at the crossroads between the industrial, agriculture, real estate & transport sectors - responsible for about 80% of global carbon emissions. The central logic is the decarbonization of all human activities, pursuing the ideal of a circular economy. econnext's economic goal is the creation of well-diversified, largely uncorrelated sources of income for its shareholders - prominent European investors, including members of the Brenninkmeijer, Mohn and von Siemens families.

econnext has raised more than 100 million euro since its inception, with the group now generating millions in revenue after the operating companies developed patented technologies and business models and won well known clients and partners globally.

In order to realize the significant growth potential of the group, econnext is now inviting US based accredited investors to join the existing shareholders in its 2024 Private Placement of up to €75 million in newly issued shares (approximately $80 million at currently prevailing exchange rates). The proceeds will be used mainly for the group operating companies' operating expenses (OPEX), for working capital, for selected acquisitions and as a bridge to a potential IPO in the medium term.

"We are excited to bring the econnext opportunity to accredited investors in the US and we are pleased to be marketing our offering via the Invest.Green platform. For accredited US investors, this offering provides a great opportunity to invest alongside some of Europe's most prominent families, at the same valuation." said Michael Schneider Co-Founder and Co-CEO of econnext.

"We are delighted to be working with a visionary and innovative company like econnext. They are a perfect vehicle to help us fulfill our mission of Democratizing Green Investment." said Dr. Matthew Kiernan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Invest.Green.

The securities of econnext AG are exclusively offered to prospective investors in the United States that are accredited investors as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act.

Website: www.econnext.eu

Animation Describing Business Model: www.econnext.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The securities of econnext AG have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or with the securities regulatory authorities of any State of the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an available exemption from registration requirements. econnext is offering securities exclusively to prospective investors in the United States that are accredited investors as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act. It is not offering to, and will not, sell securities to any other persons.

