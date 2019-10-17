German Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2024 Featuring Dampsoft, CompuGroup Medical Dentalsysteme, Evident, Solutio, Computer Konkret

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "German Dental Practice Management Software Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany is a highly lucrative market for DPMS, as it has the largest number of dentists in Europe and also delivers the highest-quality dental care in the region.

This study focusses on the growth opportunities for dental practice management software companies in Germany - the largest dental market in Europe. It provides a detailed insight into the nuances of the market, with relevant numbers and growth rates until 2024 and highlights the key trends and developments in this space. It also identifies opportunities for growth for both existing market participants and new companies in an otherwise mature market.

Dental practice management software (DPMS) solutions are digital tools used by dentists and related health professionals to oversee their day-to-day clinic operations. These solutions are designed to streamline core operations such as appointments, scheduling, and billing and help dentists focus more on patient care. Many dental clinics devote considerable resources to managing complex data flows across disparate care settings. However, the current process around capturing and processing charges is highly inefficient.



Dental practice management software solutions offer multiple functionalities including administrative, clinical, and financial. Currently, the adoption of DPMS solutions, which could range from basic software solutions offering only billing functions to advanced modules offering multiple functionalities, is 100% in Germany, which makes it an extremely mature market. Hence, it is characterised by a larger number of renewals and upgrades as compared to fresh installations. This is primarily driven by the demand for greater efficiency in terms of both time and resources in dental practices that are already strained due to population ageing and increasing awareness of oral hygiene.



Nonetheless, the market is expected to face some hurdles in its growth trajectory during the forecast period due to a declining number of dental practices. Small practices that are run by old dentists are either shutting down or are being consolidated into chains, shrinking the overall installed base. Whilst this is a major challenge for the vendors in the market, increasing awareness on technology advances is driving the adoption of practice management software in Germany, especially amongst the younger dentists managing small practices and large practices and chains.



In this market, vendors must lookout for opportunities to grow and scale-up. This study identifies areas for growth and highlights ways to tap the existing market potential. These include adding patient marketing capabilities, launching cloud-based software, and increasing awareness on the advantages of using software for practice management.

