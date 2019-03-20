German Enterprises Embrace SIAM Vendors for Complex IT Business Needs

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise businesses in Germany have been reluctant in the past to use external IT service providers but are beginning to see the value of using such providers for service integration and management (SIAM) and IT service management (ITSM) as their digital business needs grow more complex, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report for Germany sees mid-sized German enterprises, in particular, embracing SIAM/ITSM sourcing as a way to meet the requirements of an increasingly competitive and fast-changing business environment.

SIAM is a holistic approach for managing dynamic, multi-vendor, multi-service IT ecosystems. An outgrowth of the well-known IT service management (ITSM) discipline, today's SIAM services are evolving from labor-intensive to highly automated and intelligent IT management capabilities.

SIAM services are a "fundamental pillar" of enterprise digital transformation strategies, said ISG Partner Andrea Spiegelhoff, who launched the firm's SIAM capabilities in the DACH region. "As digital transformation is now being adopted by the German market, and high-tech engineering is in the DNA of German companies, this market will pick up rapidly," she added.

SIAM/ITSM vendors have a strategic role to play with clients, Spiegelhoff said. "They are about to get a seat at the internal IT and business decision table," she added. "But achieving such a position requires a great deal of trust."

SIAM vendors can gain trust through long-term relationships or through rigid policies set by customers, but the second option means the provider typically will be excluded from other service delivery, the report said.

With a wide range of client maturity related to SIAM, the success of German vendors depends on their ability to demonstrate extensive knowledge of the market and of governance, risk and compliance issues, the report said.

The ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 15 providers across four quadrants: Business Value and Service Management (BVSM); IT Service Design (ITSD); IT Service Operation (ITSO); and Service Information Management (SIM).

The report names Materna and Tech Mahindra as leaders in all four quadrants. Capgemini, HCL and ServiceNow are listed as leaders in three, and BMC, DXC Technology and Matrix42 are leaders in two.

The ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this web page.

Custom versions of the report are available from Capgemini and Matrix42.

