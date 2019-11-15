German Enterprises Embrace the Public Cloud

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Germany are flocking to public cloud services as a way to help them analyze a growing volume of consumer data, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Germany sees companies there using the public cloud in tandem with customer relationship management (CRM) tools, unified communications and, increasingly, core enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications.

Spending by German companies on IaaS and SaaS cloud services increased by 25 percent in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a year earlier, the report says. That outpaces the global growth of 14 percent.

"German enterprises are undertaking many digital initiatives, which is leading to increased cloud spending," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "They are receiving a larger volume of data from newer digital sources such as the IoT, and analytic tools available in the cloud are helping them make sense of this data."

The report also finds German companies focused more on data center location, managed services support and contract flexibility when looking for cloud providers, rather than the portfolio of features offered. German enterprises are paying close attention to data protection laws that mandate local storage of some data, the report notes.

Enterprises in Germany are often embracing a multi-cloud strategy, the report adds. The trend toward using two to three public cloud service providers is driving some providers to specialize on individual platforms and hyperscale providers to address specific customer requirements.

The German cloud market is also seeing major changes in the managed services partner ecosystem, the report says. A trend toward dedicated brands and startups for services focused on Azure, AWS or GCP is gaining momentum. Several smaller providers are being acquired by large system integrators as a way to either eliminate the competition or to acquire a niche capability or client segment. This consolidation in the German managed services provider market is likely to continue.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 77 providers across six quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation Services for the Midmarket and for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket and for Large Accounts, PaaS – Application Development Platforms (aPaaS) and IaaS – (Hyperscale) Infrastructure as a Service.

The report names Deutsche Telekom (TSI) as a leader in three quadrants, and Accenture, Arvato Systems, Atos, AWS, Axians, CANCOM, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom (TDG + TSI), DXC Technology, IBM, Microsoft, Reply and Wipro all as leaders in two. All for One Group, Claranet, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, Google, Nordcloud, NTT, PlusServer, QSC, Rackspace, Red Hat and tecRacer are all leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from CANCOM, PlusServer and Rackspace.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

