German Enterprises Move Quickly to Adopt IoT Technologies

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Germany are quickly adopting Internet-of-Things technologies, with the manufacturing and automotive industries taking the lead, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for Germany finds German businesses looking to IoT service providers to help them roll out IoT-driven analytics and other Industrial IoT tools.

"The German market is adopting IoT technologies quickly and in multiple application scenarios," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "In addition to the manufacturing and automotive industries, we see growing activity in retail and building automation in Germany."

The report sees the German IoT solutions market driven by midmarket providers that offer excellent solutions for specific use cases.

Meanwhile, the established German automotive industry is embracing IoT to build and enhance solutions related to vehicle maintenance, passenger infotainment, automated driving assistance and vehicle-to-vehicle communications, the report says. These automotive IoT systems will become increasingly connected, with automobile makers seeing navigation and automated trip planning, based on the preferences of drivers and passengers, as a way to create additional value for customers.

The report also sees interest in the use of IoT for smart city projects, but most cities lack the resources to proceed. The German public sector suffers from personnel and budget shortages, while it often lacks ownership of the networks and grids needed to set up a smart city solution, the report suggests.

Meanwhile, security concerns about the IoT are impeding some deployments, the report says. Ensuring secure data transfer and payment transactions remain major challenges for the IoT, and while the blockchain technology may improve security, cybersecurity efforts need more dedicated development and support knowledge, the report says.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Services, Managed Services and Solutions, and Smart Building and Infrastructure.

The report names Atos, Capgemini and IBM as leaders in all three quadrants, and Bosch SI, Cognizant, Deutsche Telekom/TSI and Siemens as leaders in two. Accenture and HCL are named as a leader in one quadrant.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens IoT — Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

