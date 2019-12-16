German Enterprises Want New Digital Workplace Services to Improve Employee Experience

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Germany are looking for digital workplace vendors to help them improve the employee user experience and transform their business with new workplace processes and technology, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Germany focuses on technology and services that enable employees to access their work profiles, data and applications anytime and from anyplace. German enterprises want digital workplace vendors to help them deliver similar experiences and information to employees on all the devices they use, irrespective of the different interfaces.

"A hassle-free work environment is a must these days, not a differentiator," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH. "The days of sequential work performed by humans are numbered, and enterprises need to redesign their workflows, automate tasks, and free employees' time for more collaboration."

The report finds enterprises in Germany increasing their use of design thinking methodologies for understanding employee needs related to office layouts, organizational hierarchies, job descriptions and surrounding technologies.

Digital workplace providers, meanwhile, are putting business transformation services at the core of their offerings as a way to help clients develop new and better processes and adopt new, often more mobile, technologies.

Organizations that do not embrace the workplace transformation trend will see eroding profit margins as their competitors reduce costs while providing better services, the report says. Even the German midmarket, often reluctant to change, has recognized this trend and is demanding digital workplace services and solutions.

German companies want vendors to help them improve worker experience and productivity, and they are looking for vendors that can provide seamless experiences across employee desktops and smartphones, the report says. Not all vendors offer this end-to-end service platform to deliver on company expectations.

In addition, intelligent automation and cognitive intelligence technologies are opening up new possibilities for German companies to improve employee experience by using bots or virtual agents to act as personal digital assistants or digital twins of employees.

The report also finds German companies of all sizes embracing the device-as-a-service model. Companies do not want to own and manage the hardware and are asking managed service providers to cover device lifecycle management, device app provisioning and security.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across six quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support for Large Accounts, Managed Services – Workplace Support for the Midmarket, Managed Services – Mobility Support for Large Accounts, Managed Services – Mobility Support for the Mid-Market and Unified Communications as a Service.

The report names Computacenter as a leader in five quadrants, and Atos as a leader in four. Accenture, Cancom, IBM and Vodafone are named as leaders in three quadrants, and Bechtle, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Telekom (TSI), DXC Technology, Fujitsu and Syntax are named as leaders in two. Microsoft and NTT are named as leaders in one quadrant.

