German Environmental Protection Sector Records Impressive Growth

BERLIN, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's Federal Statistical Office says that 2022 turnover in goods and services in the sector reached 107.5 billion euros – an annual increase of 16.9 percent.

Environmental protection is big business in Europe's largest economy. And it's grower bigger by the year, as the government figures show.

The largest share of the nearly 108 billion euros of turnover in the sector came in climate protection, which generated 61.7 billion euros in business. Measures to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy use accounted for 30.7 billion euros, while renewable energy measures were responsible for 28.9 billion euros.

Other major markets were air quality (21.1 billion euros), wastewater (10.7 billion euros), electromobility 9.1 billion euros) and the production and installation of sewer systems (6.5 billion euros).

German industry invested 13.9 billion euros in environmental protection in 2022, while the running costs for environmental protection came in at 43.8 billion euros. The number of "green jobs" in Germany rose by 10.3 percent, reaching 376,000.

"These latest numbers coming from the national government illustrate just how significant environmental and climate protection are to the German economy," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest. "It's no accident that the German economics ministry is also responsible for climate action. For international companies working in this area, now is an excellent time to consider expanding to Germany. The opportunities are out there."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

